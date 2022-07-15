"What a powerful image, it makes me too emotional" - Tennis fans react to Wimbledon Centre Court centennial illustration in honor of champions Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina 

The 2022 Wimbledon Championships came to an end on Sunday, with Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina winning the men's and ladies' singles titles.
The official Twitter account of the Championships, as part of Centre Court's centennial celebrations, posted an illustration of Djokovic and Rybakina celebrating their success.
This led to many fans taking to the social media platform to both appreciate and share their views on the post, with one fan calling it a "powerful" image.
"What a powerful image, it makes me so emotional," the user wrote.
One fan opined that the grass-court Slam was the best among the four Majors.
"Def The Favourite Of All The Majors!" the user said.
One fan chose to judge Djokovic for his vaccination status and Rybakina for her Russian roots.
"A Russian-born player wins. She still lives in Moscow, and so do her parents. A unvaxxed players wins. *Sadly, he won't be able to play in @usopen because he is not vaxxed, while unvaxxed US player will be. Or, Russian and Belarus players will be able to attend," the fan tweeted.
While the Centre Court centennial celebrations honored past Wimbledon winners, one fan highlighted the image of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's parents exchanging plesantries.
"Roger Federer's parents with Maribel and Sebastian Nadal at the Centre Court Centenary Ceremony at Wimbledon," the fan wrote.
One user lamented the fact that players were not rewarded with ranking points despite giving it their all at SW19.
"Too bad that none of these champions, as well as so many others who did so well, will get the points that they deserve," the tweet read.
Novak Djokovic standing alongside Roger Federer at Centre Court parade of champions delighted tennis fans
John McEnroe and Sue Barker were the MCs at Wimbledon Centre Court's parade of champions, which featured former winners lining up on the famed turf.
The ceremony was attended by 26 former champions including Bjorn Borg, Rod Laver, Billie Jean King, and Chris Evert, among others.
Martina Navratilova, who was down with COVID, was unable to attend.
Amongst players from the current era, Rafael Nadal was part of the ceremony, as was his arch rival Novak Djokovic.
After Djokovic's name was announced as a six-time champion, a surprise awaited the Wimbledon crowd as in strode Roger Federer, who marched out and stood alongside the Serb.
It was a moment to cherish for tennis fans as the two legends engaged in a brief conversation on Centre Court.
Three-time Wimbledon champion Chris Evert, who was back on Centre Court following her cancer treatment, was also given a warm reception by the crowd.