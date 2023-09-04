Novak Djokovic equals Roger Federer and Andre Agassi's quarterfinal record at the US Open 2023

Novak Djokovic has gone level with Roger Federer and Andre Agassi after making it to the quarterfinals of the 2023 US Open.

This year, Djokovic will take part in the 13th quarterfinal match at the American Major in 17 appearances. It is also his 57th last-eight appearance at a Grand Slam.

With his fourth-round win against Borna Gojo on Sunday, the Serb has equaled Federer and Agassi's quarterfinal record at the US Open.

In his 13 last eight appearances at Flushing Meadows, Federer reached at least the semifinals a whopping 10 times, finished as the runner-up twice, and won the title five times (2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, and 2008).

Agassi, on the other hand, reached the semifinals eight times and finished as the runner-up four times. He emerged victorious twice - in 1994 and 1999.

In his 17 appearances at the US Open before this year, Djokovic reached the semifinals 11 times, lost in the final six times, and took home the title twice - in 2001 and 2015.

Novak Djokovic eases past Croatian qualifier Borna Gojo, to face Taylor Fritz in the 2023 US Open QF

Novak Djokovic in action at the 2023 US Open.

On Sunday, Novak Djokovic made light work of Borna Gojo in their fourth-round clash. The Serbian defeated the big-hitting Croatian qualifier 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 to book his spot in the quarterfinals.

Next up for Djokovic is a clash with America's Taylor Fritz, who defeated Dominic Stricker in his Round of 16 match.

In his on-court interview after the match, Djokovic spoke highly of Fritz, stating that he has been on an incredible run in recent years, especially on home soil.

"Taylor has been an established Top 10 player for the past couple of years and he’s been playing some terrific tennis, particularly on home soil in hardcourt tournaments here in the [United] States. He’s improved so much over the years," he said.

That said, the 23-time Grand Slam champion admitted that every match will be tough as we enter the business end of the tournament and confidently stated that he's ready for any challenge.

"Obviously the matches will only get tougher from here onwards, and I’m ready for the challenge," the Serb added.

The head-to-head record between the two is lopsided, with Djokovic winning all seven of his meetings with Fritz so far. They last faced each other in the quarterfinals of the Cincinnati Masters earlier this year, where the Serb won in straight sets.

Incidentally, Fritz has managed to take just two sets (at the 2021 Australian Open) in their seven meetings on the ATP tour.

