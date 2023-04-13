Novak Djokovic discussed the difficulties of tennis scheduling with Formula 1 driver George Russell when the two met in Monte-Carlo.

The Serb is currently competing at the Mone-Carlo Masters and booked his place in the third round with a 7-6 (5), 6-2 win over Ivan Gakhov. He met Russell after the win, and the two spoke about the difficulties of tennis scheduling.

In a video shared by Tennis Channel, Russell could be heard telling Djokovic that he felt it was difficult for tennis players to know the timing of their matches when they don't play the first fixture of the day.

"What I find so difficult for you guys is that especially when you play second or third or fourth, you never know the timing," the 25-year-old said.

Djokovic responded by affirming that not knowing the timing was challenging and added that he waited a lot longer for his match against Gakhov to start than he expected. The Serb also stated that not knowing the timing of matches made players anxious.

"Exactly. It's challenging. Today, I waited for, like maybe an hour and a half or two hours more than I expected you know. So, then you're like, 'Should I be warming up or cooling down,' and that makes you a little bit anxious," the World No. 1 said.

Novak Djokovic will face Lorenzo Musetti in the third round of the Monte-Carlo Masters

Novak Djokovic will take on Lorenzo Musetti in the third round of the Monte-Carlo Masters. Musetti sealed his place in the Round of 16 of the tournament with a crushing 6-0, 6-0 win over compatriot Luca Nardi.

The two will lock horns for the fourth time, with the World No. 1 leading 3-0 in the head-to-head.

The Serb previously claimed that he needed a few matches on clay to find his rhythm on the surface, and Musetti was asked if he could take advantage of this.

The Italian responded by saying that most players needed more matches when there was a change of surface. However, he also stated that Djokovic was still the World No. 1 and that he would have to be in the right mindset in order to beat him.

"Yeah, for sure everyone needs matches when we change surface, but he's still No. 1 in the world. He started the year I think pretty well, winning another Australian Open, you know, winning a lot of matches," Musetti said.

"Even if being out for a month or even more, he's still Novak. So I have to be ready to beat the No. 1 in the world, not one guy who needs to prepare the clay season.

"So I think I have to enter the court with the right mentality, with the right mindset to beat the No. 1 in the world, not to beat someone who is preparing the clay season."

The winner of this clash will take on either Jannik Sinner or Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

