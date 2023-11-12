“Novak Djokovic is so f***ing arrogant and he wonders why people don’t like him like Fedal” – Fans react to Serb claiming he will win 2023 ATP Finals

Novak Djokovic's recent claims of winning the 2023 ATP Finals in Turin, Italy, have divided tennis fans on the internet.

The World No. 1 has been gearing up to lay his hands on the year-end championships' trophy for a record-breaking seventh time. He currently sits at the top spot on the all-time winners' list along with Roger Federer, who also has six titles.

The Serb will kick off his ATP Finals campaign against Holger Rune on Monday, November 13. The duo have faced each other four times thus far with the head-to-head count evenly balanced at 2-2.

Ahead of his first match, the 36-year-old made a 'bold prediction' saying:

"If I don't want to be humble and be honest, I'm winning the tournament. If I want to be humble, I'm also winning the tournament."

The World No. 1's statement has received varied responses from tennis fans on social media. One section of enthusiasts backed him for his certitude.

"Why should djokovic not be confident? Alcaraz and sinner etc also feel the same they just might not want to admit it. You need this mentality to do well," a fan wrote.

Another fan showed faith in the World No. 1's words, writing:

"I love when Novak Djokovic just flexes on the rest of the tour. He's funny and charming with it to make out as though he's joking but we all know he 100% means this."

On the flip side, some fans took exception to the 24-time Grand Slam champion's straightforward bravado.

One of the users tweeted:

"Djokovic has become so arrogant my god. He’s no longer the humble player his fans try to portray."

Another user chimed in suggesting the Serb's arrogance is the primary reason he's not loved as much as Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

"Djokovic is so f***ing arrogant and he wonders why people don’t like him like Fedal when he acts like this," the user said.

Here are a few more reactions from X (formerly Twitter):

A brief account of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer's title-winning performances at ATP Finals

Roger Federer won his first ATP Finals title in the year 2003, defeating Andre Agassi in the summit clash. He won the tournament again the next year, beating Australia's Lleyton Hewitt.

After missing out on a third consecutive trophy in 2005, Federer recaptured the coveted title in 2006 with a victory over James Blake. He later won the event three more times in 2007, 2010 and 2011 defeating David Ferrer, Rafael Nadal and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, respectively.

Djokovic claimed his first year-end championships title in 2008 when he trumped Russia's Nikolay Davydeko in the decider. He went on to win the trophy four times in a row from 2012 to 2015. He prevailed over Federer three times and Nadal once during this period.

The Serb's latest triumph at the ATP Finals came last year. He downed Casper Ruud in the title match to equal Federer's record of six trophies.

