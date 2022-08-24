"Drag him, Reilly! Good for you for pointing out his bias and unprofessionalism" - Novak Djokovic fans side with Reilly Opelka as he confronts a journalist in the Serb's defense

With just five days to go until the 2022 US Open begins, the debate around Novak Djokovic's participation is getting intense by the hour. Reilly Opelka engaged in a Twitter war with Ben Rothenberg on Tuesday after the journalist called the Serbian "selfish" for not withdrawing from the tournament earlier.
Rothenberg, the editor of Racquet Magazine, stated that had the 21-time Grand Slam champion withdrawn before the start of qualifying matches, Spain's 242nd-ranked Pol Martin Tiffon would have been invited to play the qualifiers. After Djokovic's fans confronted Rothenberg, the journalist called the tennis star "selfish" for not letting another player get in.
Opelka countered his claim by praising Novak Djokovic and saying that Rothenberg's "hatred and obsession towards Djokovic was unprofessional."
"Why wouldn’t he give himself the best chance of playing? “Desperately clinging on” has gotten him pretty far in this business wouldn’t you say? Your personal hatred and obsession towards Novak is so unprofessional," Opelka responded.
Most fans seemed to laud Opelka for speaking out for the 21-time Grand Slam winner, with one fan suggesting that Rothenberg should step aside from the US Open and allow someone who earns less than him to take his place.
"With @BenRothenberg desperately clinging on to a media job that he doesn’t deserve, one fewer decent journalist will get to cover the US Open. Surely Ben should step aside and allow someone who earns less money than him to cover the event. That money would mean a lot to them," a fan wrote.
Another fan stated his appreciation for Opelka's words and wished him well.
"Thanks Reilly, this is very appreciated. So many of us admire your bravery in telling the truth and keeping it real. We've got your back, hope you get back fit soon mate," a tweet read.
A few of them also disagreed with his point of view, suggesting that the journalist was making a valid point.
"I would like to hear Novak answer this specific thing. As Ben says, his prerogative but it seems to me like an impolite disservice to the tournament and other players given the existing rules so it’s a legitimate question," a user posted.
Novak Djokovic awaits decision on his 2022 US Open participation
Based on the set of COVID-19 rules and regulations released by the US Government in June, foreign travelers are required to show proof of vaccination against the virus.
With Novak Djokovic stating that he was standing firm on his decision not to get vaccinated, he's currently denied entry into the country, thereby running him out of the US Open.
However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently said that both vaccinated and unvaccinated people are likely to catch and spread the disease and hence, should be treated equally. They removed a rule that required people entering America to be vaccinated, though it only applies to American citizens currently.
Djokovic and his fans now wait with bated breath for the CDC to implement the same rule for non-citizens before the New York Grand Slam gets underway on August 29.