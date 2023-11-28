Italian tennis legend Adriano Panatta believes that Jannik Sinner is now rapidly nearing Novak Djokovic’s level and the Serb is fearing it.

Following his recent ATP Finals and Davis Cup victories over Djokovic, Sinner became only the fourth person to defeat the Serb in consecutive weeks, after Mikhail Youzhny (2007), Rafael Nadal (2008), and Andy Murray (2008). He is also now the only player in history to have outfoxed the 24-time Grand Slam champion in a match despite being three consecutive match points down.

Jannik Sinner’s heroics against Novak Djokovic in the Davis Cup semifinal have received widespread attention. The 22-year-old’s compatriot, tennis legend Adriano Panatta, was full of praise for him following his successful campaign, which led Italy to a historic title win.

Panatta opined that Sinner is now within striking distance of Novak Djokovic’s level of play.

"Jannik has now come within a millimeter of Novak Djokovic, [at the Davis Cup] they play on equal terms,” the 1976 Davis Cup champion said in conversation with corriere.it.

Adriano Panatta further claimed that Novak Djokovic must fear his next meeting with Jannik Sinner since the Italian would have the advantage.

“Canceling three match points is a feat within a feat, next time Jannik will start with an advantage: the Serbian fears it,” he said.

"I'm dying and Jannik Sinner is being born" - Adriano Panatta

Jannik Sinner, Lorenzo Sonego after defeating Novak Djokovic, Miomir Kecmanovic at the 2023 Davis Cup

Jannik Sinner had a remarkable 2023 campaign. The Italian featured in seven finals and lifted four titles – in Montpellier, Toronto, Beijing, and Vienna. Doing so, he raised his career’s title tally to 10, thus drawing level with Adriano Panatta, who, until this year, was the sole Italian man in the Open era to have enjoyed the feat. Sinner also matched the veteran’s ranking to become the highest ranked Italian -- at World No. 4.

Panatta, who previously made bitter remarks about the 22-year-old, had only good things to say about him this time around.

“Of course, it's the turning point [for Italian tennis]. With Jannik we are fine for ten years. And I don't think they can even ruin him: I met him at the ATP Finals and he seemed so calm, square, mature. He immediately addressed me as informal and I was pleased: perhaps he means that he doesn't see me as that old,” the Italian remarked.

“I'm dying and he's being born: he's very good, polite, he's exceptional on the pitch, he fights on every ball, is an example,” he added.

The 73-year-old also discussed the likelihood of Jannik Sinner following in his footsteps and winning the Rome Masters and the French Open.

“But welcome! And don't tell me, when he wins Rome and Paris, that he didn't do it in the same year,” Panatta, who won the two titles in 1976, said.

“Now Rome and Paris are missing and then we're done. I'm just happy, I don't know the word envy. I would hate myself if I had a feeling of jealousy towards these guys. I did what I had to do almost fifty years ago, now it's up to the young people, as it should be. But do you think I shouldn't be happy? I'm happy,” he added.

