Novak Djokovic has a tennis resume better than most players who have played the game, but there's one title that's conspicuously missing from his trophy cabinet -- the Olympic gold.

The closest the Serb has come to winning the Olympics was in 2008, when he won the bronze medal in Sydney. Twelve years later, Djokovic finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics, falling in the semifinals to eventual champion Alexander Zverev. This year, the World No. 1 will have another shot, with the Olympics taking place at Roland Garros on clay.

His ex-coach Goran Ivanisevic, who recently split up with the 24-time Grand Slam champion, is also wishing his former protege could achieve his elusive dream of winning the Olympics this year.

Speaking to Sport Klub in an exclusive interview, Ivanisevic admitted that he wants Djokovic to win the Olympics more than the Slams, adding that the 36-year-old himself yearns for it.

Interestingly, the Croat believes that Djokovic thinks he owes it to "someone" to win the Olympic gold, even though he shouldn't have to feel that way considering all that he has achieved already.

“I believe that Novak will find motivation, I am sure of it. I wish him Olympic gold with all my heart, even more than the Slams.

"It’s something that he wants, he feels like he owes it to someone, although he doesn’t owe anyone anything… I wish for him to suceeed in the Olympics," Ivanisevic said.

Following their split, Novak Djokovic begins his Monte-Carlo Masters campaign next under the watchful eye of former doubles partner and fellow Serb Nenad Zimonjic -- a choice Ivanisevic wholeheartedly approved of.

"I don’t know for how much longer Novak plans to keep on playing, but the perfect person is with him at the moment – Ziki (Nenad Zimonjic). He is a great friend of mine, we went through a lot together and I love him," Ivanisevic said to Sport Klub.

"He has a vast tennis knowledge, but what is most important – he knows Novak really well. At the moment, Novak doesn’t need someone completely new, who is yet to get to know him," he added.

"When Novak Djokovic is the DJ, everybody dances to his tune" - Goran Ivanisevic

Sadly in this Olympic season, Novak Djokovic has not been at his impervious best so far. The Serb, for instance, is yet to win a title and will begin his clay season at Monte-Carlo with his best result being a semifinal run at the Australian Open.

The World No. 1 was last in action at Indian Wells, where he was shocked in the Round of 32 by Luca Nardi. After that, he pulled out of the Miami Open and will be making his comeback at Monte-Carlo alongside the likes of Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz and Sinner.

Goran Ivanisevic, though, is not too concerned by the 24-time Grand Slam champion's start and believes that it's only a matter of time before he starts making the rest of the tour dance to his tunes.

“When Novak is the DJ, everybody dances to his tune. The sooner he takes over the DJ’s place, the sooner others will start to dance," Ivanisevic said to Sport Klub.

