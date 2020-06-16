Novak Djokovic feels Serbia deserves to have an ATP tournament

At a press conference in Belgrade, Novak Djokovic spoke of his desire to bring back the Serbian Open to the ATP tour.

Djokovic also said the Adria Tour could have more women participating, starting with the second leg in Zadar.

Novak Djokovic has established himself as an ambassador for tennis all across the world, but nowhere more than in Serbia. The World No. 1 is considered one of the biggest icons in his country's history, and he reciprocates the affection he receives from his compatriots.

After missing out on professional tennis for the better part of three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Djokovic reconnected with his Serbian roots by hosting the first leg of the Adria Tour in Belgrade. And he is now also talking up chances of more international coverage of Serbian tennis - including the reinstatement of the Serbia Open.

At a press conference after the completion of the Belgrade stage of the Adria Tour, Novak Djokovic spoke of his fond memories of playing in the Serbian Open.

"Of course I remember what happened during the Serbian Open," Djokovic said. "I think we deserve such a tournament. We, the players but also the country that loves this sport viscerally. We will do our best to come back."

The Serbian Open was the only ATP level tournament held in Serbia and it was co-owned by Novak Djokovic. Started in 2009, the event was dropped from the calendar in 2013, but not before seeing the Serb emerge as the champion twice - in 2009 and 2011.

Novak Djokovic in Serbia is always going to mean much more than tennis, for the people and for Novak himself. https://t.co/yeK4gJL7HO — Carole Bouchard 💜💛 (@carole_bouchard) June 14, 2020

Speaking about his country and his connection to the place where he grew up, Djokovic added:

"I am very connected to my country and I try to give back mostly to where I come from. It is important that all of us involved in Serbian tennis collectively try to focus on setting up the right foundations for the development of tennis (in Serbia). Despite not being available all the time, I feel very responsible for that."

We will announce in the upcoming days: Novak Djokovic on the third week of the Adria Tour

Novak Djokovic and his brother attend the Adria Tour

The next stage of the Adria Tour takes place in Zadar, Croatia on the coming weekend. Alexander Zverev has confirmed his presence, and hometown favourites Borna Coric and Marin Cilic are both set to be involved.

However, Montenegro, where the third week was set to place on the 27th and 28th of June, has pulled out of the tour due to safety restrictions. On that subject, Novak Djokovic said:

"Basically, I wanted to visit all the countries of the former Yugoslavia. This is very difficult because each country has its own measures and regulations. Somewhere it is easier to implement everything, somewhere it is harder. When it comes to the third week, we still don't have anything for sure. We will announce on Monday or Tuesday. There are several locations."

Novak Djokovic has also spelled out his desire to host a women's event at the Adria Tour. The opening encounter in Croatia this Saturday will be contested by hometown star Donna Vekic and Serbia's Olga Danilovic, but Djokovic has bigger plans in mind.

"We will do our best, in cooperation with the Serbian Tennis Federation, to bring a men's and women's tournament," the World No. 1 said. "We have that as a goal. Whether it is possible depends on several factors. There are a lot of tournaments, it's a few weeks. We don't know how the season will continue, it's difficult because the situation is different everywhere."

The Adria tour has run into a considerable amount of controversy recently, as many have criticized Novak Djokovic and the other participants for deliberately flouting social distancing norms. This has been exacerbated by recent videos and images where the players were seen dancing in a Belgrade nightclub.

Huge party for Djokovic, Zverev & friends after #AdriaTour 1st stage in Belgrade 🎉



(Video via @BenoitMaylin) pic.twitter.com/1HRLNpON5E — We Are Tennis (@WeAreTennis) June 15, 2020

Novak Djokovic himself has been in the news regarding his own health, after a basketball player he was in close proximity with has tested positive for coronavirus.