Novak Djokovic should not be focussing on father's Russian flag controversy at Australian Open, says journalist, hopes the Serb clarifies stance soon

Renowned tennis journalist Jon Wertheim recently commented on Novak Djokovic's father's support of pro-Russian sentiments during the ongoing 2023 Australian Open.

It all started during Djokovic's quarter-final match at the Major in Melbourne Park against Andrey Rublev, which the Serb won in straight sets, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4. Following the match, his father, Srdjan Djokovic, was seen interacting with a group of supporters of Russia's President Vladimir Putin in the stadium.

Later, a YouTube video surfaced showing Srdjan posing for a photo with a person holding a Russian flag with Putin's face and wearing a t-shirt with the 'Z' symbol, which apparently represents the Russian president's invasion of Ukraine. The video also showed Srdjan saying to the man, "Zivejli Russiyani," before leaving, which the channel translated as "long live the Russians."

In light of this, John Wertheim stated that the situation is "ugly and evolving," adding that this is definitely not how the Serb wants to invest emotionally while attempting to win his record 10th Australian Open title.

"This Djokovic situation is ugly and evolving. Don't-visit-father's-sins-on-the-children vs. another example of (at best) sloppy optics (so at odds with his precise tennis). Can we all agree: not the place he wants to invest emotional capital going for 10th @AustralianOpen," Wertheim wrote.

Wertheim went on to say that it is now "reasonable" for the 21-time Grand Slam champion to clarify and state "his position" in a press conference.

"Just heard @TennisPodcast suggest Novak make a statement to clarify and state his position before the inevitable pointed questions at the press conference. Seems reasonable," he wrote.

"Very explosive, very dynamic player, I'm sure he's going to go out trying to play his best tennis" - Novak Djokovic on Tommy Paul

Novak Djokovic pictured at the 2023 Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic will be up against Tommy Paul in the semi-finals in a bid to win his record 10th Australian Open title and his 22nd Major overall. Speaking about the upcoming game in a press conference, the Serb claimed that Paul is currently playing some of his best tennis ever.

"Well, I know how he plays. I never faced him on the court. He's been around for a few years. I watched him play quite a bit, especially during this tournament. He's been playing probably tennis of his life," he said.

The 35-year-old went on to talk about the aspects of Paul's game that make him a complete player, and how the American will try to be at his best in the upcoming match.

"Very explosive, very dynamic player. Quick, very solid backhand. Likes to step in, dictate the point with the forehand. Great, great service motion. I think he can hit all the spots with the serve. Very complete player. He's got the coach that has been around with some top players for many years," he said.

"First semifinals for him, so of course he doesn't have much to lose. I'm sure he's going to go out trying to play his best tennis," he added further.

