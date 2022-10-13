Novak Djokovic Foundation, awarded the Golden Plaque in Serbia, serves as an inspiration for others to work on humanitarian causes

Novak Djokovic recently announced that his humanitarian foundation, which received the “Benefactor” Golden Plaque, is now serving as an inspiration for Serbian citizens to take up humanitarian causes.

Founded by Djokovic in 2007, the foundation aims to give preschool-aged children from impoverished areas the chance to learn and play in a safe, creative, and nurturing environment.

“Our children learn to love and respect themselves, others, and the world they live in. Early education is the foundation upon which they will stand for the rest of their lives, and the foundation for the future of our world,” their official website states.

“Moja Serbija” (My Serbia), which rewarded the foundation with the Benefactor Golden Plaque in April this year, stated that the awards were presented to the most responsible companies and organizations in Serbia.

“The goal of the benefactor action is to encourage organizations and individuals in Serbia to invest in the development of the community where they live and work, to protect the environment, as well as to help citizens who need help. Also, the goal is to encourage companies operating in Serbia to be socially responsible and to contribute to improving the lives of their employees, their families and society as a whole,” a statement read.

The work of the Novak Djokovic Foundation is currently on display at the Republic Square in Belgrade, Serbia from October 10-14, as an encouragement for others to work on causes that are essential to the country’s development.

“We are honored to have received the “Benefactor” Golden Plaque and to be part of this great exhibition. Recognitions like this are an incentive for us to continue to work with even more devotion and love,” the Serbian wrote in a social media post.

“The presentation of all previous winners of gold plaques and benefactor awards, among which is our foundation, will best show future benefactors in which areas it is possible to act more carefully and responsibly,” the Foundation’s official page posted.

"Novak has always been very passionate and committed to the idea of giving back” - Novak Djokovic’s wife Jelena on the Serb’s involvement

The Novak Djokovic Foundation has helped more than 50,000 children through its comprehensive programs and projects. They have also trained more than 2,200 teachers, empowered 8,000 parents, built 11 playgrounds, and opened 52 preschools across Serbia, as revealed by the Serb’s wife Jelena, who is the co-founder and the Global CEO of the foundation.

Jelena Djokovic also spoke about the tennis legend’s commitment to the cause.

“Novak has always been very passionate and committed to the idea of giving back and helping younger generations. This is something he is dedicated to on and off the court. He always stresses how lucky he was to have the care, love, and support from an early age from his family, and how much their belief in him and his dreams meant to his success," she told LEADERS magazine.

"This is why now, through our Foundation, he is able to do just that: provide this support system so that other children like him can dare to dream," she added.

The former World No. 1 is serving as an inspiration not only through his foundation but also through his success on the court. The 21-time Major winner recently collected two back-to-back titles at the Tel Aviv Open and the Astana Open, to take his career title tally to 90.

