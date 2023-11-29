Novak Djokovic gives hilarious response on being asked what he does for a living

Novak Djokovic joined the viral trend of answering what he does for a living in a funny video.

In the video, which was originally posted by ASICS, the official footwear sponsor of Djokovic, a person with a tiny microphone was seen approaching the Serb, who was practicing on the clay court.

"Oh hi sir, can I ask you a question?" the person asked.

"Sure," the World No. 1 replied.

"What do you do for a living?" the person asked.

"I rip yellow fuzzy balls for a living," the Serb jokingly answered with a straight face.

The video was part of a viral trend started by Daniel Mac, a TikToker famous for asking people, who drive expensive cars, about their occupation. The trend has spawned many imitations and variations, with celebrities and influencers joining the fun.

The video was originally posted on September 10, just a day before the Serb won his 24th Grand Slam title at the US Open, where he defeated World No. 3 Daniil Medvedev in the final, 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3.

The Serb recently concluded his 2023 season with seven titles including three Grand Slams (Australian Open, Roland Garros, and US Open). He has a 56-7 win-loss record this season. He has also been ranked number one for a record total of 401 weeks and finished as the year-end No. 1 eight times.

A look at Novak Djokovic's performance in the 2023 Davis Cup Finals

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Davis Cup Final

Novak Djokovic failed to lead Serbia to the Davis Cup final as he suffered two losses against Italy in the semifinals last week. The 36-year-old, who had won the Davis Cup with Serbia in 2010, was stunned by Jannik Sinner in a thrilling three-set singles match, 2-6, 6-2, 5-7.

The doubles match saw Sinner team up with Lorenzo Sonego to face Djokovic and Miomir Kecmanovic, who had given Serbia the lead by beating Lorenzo Musetti in the first singles match. Sinner and Sonego proved to be too strong for the Serbian pair, as they clinched a 6-3 6-4 victory and led Italy to a historic final.

Before facing Italy, the World No. 1 had led Serbia to a convincing win over Great Britain in the quarterfinals on Thursday. The Serb defeated Cameron Norrie, 6-4, 6-4, in the second singles match after Kecmanovic had edged past Jack Draper, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (6), in the first.

Novak Djokovic is now slated to participate in the upcoming 2024 United Cup in Australia from December 29, 2023, to January 7, 2024. The Serbian team consists of Olga Danilovic, Hamad Medjedovic, Natalija Stevanovic, and others.

