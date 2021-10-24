"Novak Djokovic is going for the 21st Slam but I guess not getting the vaccination could be more important" - Tracy Austin

Tracy Austin recently opined that Novak Djokovic would give more importance to his vaccination status than the Grand Slam race at next year's Australian Open.

Austin believes Djokovic is yet to be jabbed and that he might choose to remain unvaccinated - even if it costs him a shot at clinching a record-breaking 21st Major at his most successful Slam.

"He's (Novak Djokovic) going for 21, the tiebreaking 21, but I guess not getting the vaccination could be more important," Tracy Austin said in a recent conversation with Tennis Channel.

The COVID-19 health restrictions recently announced by Australia have thrown Novak Djokovic's participation at the 2022 Australian Open into doubt. The Immigration Minister recently claimed that unvaccinated travelers would not be granted a visa into the country while the Premier of Victoria has hinted that those without a jab would have to undergo two weeks of isolation, which Djokovic is not keen on.

The World No. 1 has been tight-lipped about his vaccination status throughout the pandemic, leading many - including the two-time US Open champion Tracy Austin - to believe he is yet to get the jab.

"For me? I don't know (if we will see Novak Djokovic at the 2022 Australian Open)," Tracy Austin added. "I mean you've got to get the jab to go over there apparently and he says he doesn't want to tell us whether he's gotten the jab. And it seems like to me, if you're not telling us then he probably hasn't."

Saša Ozmo @ozmo_sasa tennismajors.com/australian-ope… #Djokovic : I won’t disclose whether I am vaccinated or not. Whatever you say – I have, I have not, maybe, I do not know or I am thinking about it – they will use it against you. Source: @jjmedic89 @BlicSport Full story in English on @Tennis_Majors #Djokovic: I won’t disclose whether I am vaccinated or not. Whatever you say – I have, I have not, maybe, I do not know or I am thinking about it – they will use it against you. Source: @jjmedic89 @BlicSport Full story in English on @Tennis_Majors 👇tennismajors.com/australian-ope…

Novak Djokovic, who has always been very mindful about his health, has repeatedly spoken out against making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory. The Serb, however, has also constantly maintained that he is not against vaccines in general.

Austin mentioned Djokovic's uncertainty towards the COVID-19 vaccines before pointing out that the 34-year-old could have another option in the shape of quarantining. The former World No. 1 also highlighted that quarantine would be tougher to digest for unvaccinated players, given that vaccinated players wouldn't have the same restrictions.

"He's (Novak Djokovic) spoken out adamantly that he does not want to get vaccinated," Austin said. "I guess you would still have the opportunity to go over there and quarantine. I mean that's gonna be very tough this year because 2021 everyone was in quarantine, but now the players that have gotten vaccinated wouldn't have to spend time there."

"Having won 9 times in Australia, you'd think this is the one Novak Djokovic would want to play" - Nicolas Pereira

Novak Djokovic with his 2019 Australian Open title

Former World No. 74 Nicolas Pereira also chimed in with his two cents on the matter, while speaking alongside Tracy Austin on Tennis Channel.

Pereira asserted that getting vaccinated is a "personal decision", before pointing out that Novak Djokovic rarely makes a hasty decision when it concerns his health. At the same time, the Venezuelan believes Djokovic's stellar record Down Under means it is unlikely he would skip the event altogether.

"Well, it's a very personal decision and we know how Novak Djokovic feels about his health. He's been very picky and it's paid off for him," Nicolas Pereira said. "But having won nine times in Australia, (you) would think this is the one he would want to play."

