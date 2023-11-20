“Novak Djokovic is not only the greatest tennis player of all time but he is also the best sportsman in the world” - Marion Bartoli

In a stunning display of skill and power, Novak Djokovic won his seventh Nitto ATP Finals title. The match, which took place in Turin, Italy, ended with Djokovic defeating Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-3.

At 36, Djokovic continues to defy the expectations of longevity in tennis, showcasing a level of performance that places him at the pinnacle of the game.

This win at the ATP Finals adds to his already impressive season. He has claimed three Grand Slam titles – at the Australian Open, Roland Garros and the US Open. He also went past Rafael Nadal's record of 22 men's major singles titles in the process.

Marion Bartoli, the former Wimbledon champion, took to X (formerly Twitter) to express her admiration for Djokovic's achievements.

She said:

"Djokovic is not only the greatest tennis player of all time but he is also the best sportsman in the world. Novak has broken all the records in this sport 🎾 and above all this incredible longevity at the top! #respect."

With this victory, Novak Djokovic surpassed Roger Federer's record by clinching his seventh title at ATP Finals. Federer had previously held the record with six ATP Finals titles, with his last win dating back to 2011.

Novak Djokovic triumphs over Jannik Sinner for his seventh ATP Finals crown

Novak Djokovic lifts the ATP Finals 2023 trophy

Novak Djokovic finished the 2023 tennis season with a milestone victory at the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, securing his seventh win at the event. He beat Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-3 in the final, setting a new record for most ATP Finals titles won.

The journey to the title was hard-fought. Djokovic started strong with a victory over Holger Rune in a tight match, winning 7-6 [4], 6-7 [1], 6-3. However, he faced a setback, losing to Sinner 5-7, 7-6 [5], 6-7 [2] in a thrilling group-stage match.

Djokovic bounced back in the last round of the group stage, defeating Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 [1], 4-6, 6-1. His victory earned him a place in the semifinals where he continued his dominant form.

In the semifinals, Novak Djokovic faced the young Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz. Djokovic won the match in straight sets 6-3, 6-2.

Djokovic ended the year as the World No. 1 ranked men's singles player for a record-extending eighth time. Additionally, Djokovic's triumph at the ATP Finals saw him achieve a milestone of 400 weeks at the top of the ATP rankings.

