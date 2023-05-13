After winning his opening match in Rome, Novak Djokovic heaped praise on his former coach Boris Becker's mental strength. Djokovic also reflected on the German's prison sentence.

Becker, 55, was sentenced to jail in the UK in April 2022 for hiding assets and loans worth £2.5 million in order to avoid paying his debts. After spending eight months in prison, Becker was released in December and deported from Great Britain, where he can't return until October 2024.

Djokovic and Becker worked together from 2013 to 2016. In a press conference after defeating Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry 7-6(5), 6-2 in the second round of the 2023 Italian Open, the Serb was asked about his former coach.

Reflecting on last year's events, Djokovic stated that he admired the retired tennis icon for standing tall after everything he went through.

"Boris is a dear friend, of course, my former coach. I've had amazing success in my career with him as a coach. He's one of the mentally strongest people I know," Djokovic said.

"Considering what he was going through in the last couple of years, coming out still walking tall and proudly, it's something that I admire. We all try to navigate through life in the best possible way. We all make mistakes," he added.

Djokovic further lauded Becker, saying that the six-time Grand Slam champion was respected throughout the sporting world for revolutionizing tennis.

"He's someone that's so respected by the tennis community and just the sports world in general. One of the most famous German athletes of all time, somebody that really revolutionized tennis as well. In Europe, worldwide as well. He was No. 1 in the world," he said.

Novak Djokovic to face Grigor Dimitrov in Italian Open 2023 R3

Grigor Dimitrov (R)

Novak Djokovic and Grigor Dimitrov will clash for the 12th time on the tour when they meet in the third round of the 2023 Italian Open on Sunday, May 14. The Serb leads 10-1 head-to-head against 26th-seed Dimitrov and won in straight sets the last time they faced each other at the 2023 Australian Open.

Dimitrov downed Stan Wawrinka 6-4, 7-6(3) in the first round in Rome and stated that he liked his chances against the top seed.

Djokovic, on the other hand, beat Tomas Martin Etcheverry 7-6(5), 6-2 in just under two hours. In an on-court interview, the Serb stated that he was yet to find his top form.

"Still not the desired level, still finding the shots and finding that groove on the court," he said.

Renowned football manager Jose Mourinho, who attended the match, caught up with Djokovic afterward.

