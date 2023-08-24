"Novak Djokovic haters are gonna cry so hard over this" - Tennis fans react to Serb hilariously impersonating tennis stars at US Open 

Tennis fans were left in stitches as they witnessed Novak Djokovic's hilarious impersonations of several tennis stars during a practice session at the 2023 US Open.

Djokovic last competed in the recently concluded Cincinnati Open, where he defeated Carlos Alcaraz 5-7, 7-6(7), 7-6(4) in the final to claim the title. With this win, the 36-year-old secured his 39th ATP Masters 1000 title. He also became the oldest champion in the tournament's history, surpassing the previous record set by Ken Rosewall at the age of 35.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion recently made his return to the Arthur Ashe Stadium after a two-year absence since his defeat in the 2021 US Open final.

During his practice session, Novak Djokovic entertained the crowd at the stadium by reviving his beloved tradition of mimicking other players' serve routines. He kicked off with a flawless portrayal of Maria Sharapova's distinctive serve routine, including her grunt. He also flawlessly imitated John McEnroe.

The Serb also impersonated his coach, Goran Ivanisevic, and Nick Kyrgios.

Expand Tweet

Fans were thoroughly entertained with the Serb's antics. They took to social media to express their delight and happiness at witnessing him in a playful and cheerful mood. One fan stated that witnessing Djokovic so carefree and joyful would undoubtedly leave his haters in tears.

"Ahahahaha his haters are gonna cry so hard over this 😂 ," a fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Another fan stated that seeing this playful side of the 36-year-old makes them like the tennis star a little more.

"You see when I see this side of Djoko he lobbies me a bit!" the fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

What does Novak Djokovic have to do to become World No. 1 at the US Open 2023?

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Cincinnati Tennis.

Novak Djokovic is on the verge of reclaiming the World No. 1 ranking from Carlos Alcaraz. The World No. 2 only requires a single win at the 2023 US Open to establish himself as the new ATP No. 1 by the tournament's conclusion, regardless of Alcaraz's performance.

The duo faced off in the final of the recently concluded Cincinnati Open, with the Serb defeating the Spaniard 5-7, 7-6(7), 7-6(4) to clinch the title. The victory not only marked the 23-time Grand Slam champion's 39th Masters 1000 trophy of his career but also narrowed the gap between him and Alcaraz.

Carlos Alcaraz currently has 9,815 ranking points, whereas Novak Djokovic trails closely behind with 9,795 points. Both players are scheduled to appear at the US Open next.

Alcaraz is the defending US Open champion, having secured his first-ever Grand Slam title last year by defeating Casper Ruud in the final. Meanwhile, the Serb was unable to compete in the American Grand Slam due to the stringent vaccine mandates enforced by the United States.

Although Carlos Alcaraz won't have the chance to gain any points in New York, Novak Djokovic will secure 10 points just by participating in the draw. A victory in the first round will grant the Serb a substantial 45 points, ultimately propelling him to the coveted position of World No. 1.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis