"Novak Djokovic helps players a lot; something Rafael Nadal has never really shown in his career" - Damir Dzumhur 

Damir Dzumhur, the top-ranked tennis player from Bosnia and Herzegovina, has made his choice in the Novak Djokovic vs. Rafael Nadal debate.

Djokovic is well renowned for his efforts to harmonize the tennis world. He has frequently shown his support for lower-ranked ATP Players. During the lockdown, he urged tennis players to contribute to a relief fund for players who were facing financial difficulties.

Djokovic is often seen advising and supporting young players on tour. He has built the Novak Tennis Center in Belgrade, where many Serbian tennis players and those from neighboring countries can train for free.

Tennis journalist Luigi Gatto recently took to Twitter to share Dzumhur's preference for Djokovic over Nadal. Dzumhur said that Djokovic "helps players a lot," something Nadal "has never really shown."

"Damir Dzumhur picks Djokovic over Nadal:," Gatto tweeted

"Novak helps players a lot more, not just players from the former Yugoslavia, but tennis in general, he tries harder to help other players, to improve the ATP Tour, to improve the conditions for all players not just for the top-100, but for those who are in the top-200, top-300, top-400. It's something that I think Nadal has never really shown in his career," Damir Dzumhur said, as quoted by Gatto.

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer to play alongside each other for the last time following the Swiss' retirement

Roger Federer's retirement announcement on Thursday came as a shock to fans all around the world. Novak Djokovic took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message following the Swiss' retirement. The duo have played each other 50 times, with the Serbian leading the head-to-head 27-23.

Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer will play alongside each other for the second time at the upcoming Laver Cup. They were teammates in the second edition of the exhibition event in 2018.

The pair will represent Team Europe and will be joined by Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas. Team World comprises of Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz, Diego Schwartzman, Alex de Minaur, Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock.

The Laver Cup will be held in London from September 23-25.

