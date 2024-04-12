Novak Djokovic is looking to become just the fifth man to capture a third Monte-Carlo Masters title in the Open Era.

Throughout his long and illustrious career, the Serb has set and broken many records and if his own words are anything to go by, it is all by design.

On being asked about his longevity during his post-match press conference, Djokovic said he has always had a long-term plan “strategically”. The World No. 1 said he wanted to give himself the best shot at playing for a long time, win as many titles as possible, and break records.

"I always kind of strategically had a long-term plan in my head to, you know, play as long as possible so I can give my career a better chance to win more, you know, titles and break records and the things that I have been doing actually the last four, five years," Novak Djokovic said.

Djokovic argued that he has had the better part of his career after turning 30, highlighting his dedication to fitness.

"You know, I have arguably had the better part of my career post-30 than before 30," he added. "So yeah, that's definitely due to and thanks to the care and the amount of time that I put in the wellness."

"I have dedicated more than 15 years to taking care of my body and my mind" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic at the Monte-Carlo Masters

Novak Djokovic reiterated his commitment to fitness, both mental and physical, saying he has paid special attention to ensuring wellness over the last 15 years and that has helped him achieve big things like being the World No. 1 at the age of 37.

He went on to credit his team and the early realization of the need to stay fit for his sustained success.

"All I can say is that I have dedicated more than 15 years, a lot of attention to taking care of my body and my mind and it's paying off," Novak Djokovic said. Still, at almost 37 years of age, I'm able to be No. 1 in the world and play at the highest level."

"So that's a kind of a benefit of really the care that I have put in myself primarily but also with my team for 15, 20 years. I'm very grateful that I have managed to realize the importance of that quite early in my career," he added.

Djokovic beat Lorenzo Musetti in the third round of the Monte-Carlo Masters to set up a quarterfinal showdown against Alex De Minaur.

