Matteo Arnaldi recently playfully challenged Novak Djokovic after the picture of his accidental Spider-Man-like split during the 2023 Vienna Open went viral.

Arnaldi, ranked 46th in the world, started his campaign by defeating Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the first round in straight sets, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (2). However, he could not keep his pace up and lost to Andrey Rublev in the second round in straight sets, 7-5, 6-3, but not before displaying some incredible athleticism and resilience on the court.

The Italian put up a valiant effort against the Russian, who is ranked fifth in the world and has won two titles this year. Arnaldi played some spectacular shots and also showed his remarkable flexibility and balance as he did an accidental full split on the ground while returning a shot from Rublev.

The image of Arnaldi’s split went viral on social media, as many compared him to the Marvel superhero Spider-Man and his acrobatic skills. Arnaldi himself joined in on the fun as he reposted the picture on his Instagram story and added another one of Spider-Man in a similar pose.

The Italian also tagged the 24-time Grand Slam champion, who is widely regarded as one of the most flexible and elastic players on the court.

"@djokernole I’m coming for you," Arnaldi wrote on Instagram.

Matteo Arnaldi on Instagram

"Novak Djokovic has always been my idol" - Matteo Arnaldi

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 French Open

Matteo Arnaldi had the opportunity to train with his idol, Novak Djokovic, at the 2022 Italian Open, shortly after making his ATP main draw debut.

In an interview with Ruetir, the 22-year-old admitted that he was nervous at first but quickly shifted his focus to learning as much as possible from the Serbian legend.

"Novak has always been my idol and that’s why I entered the field a bit tense. It was an incredible feeling to be able to trade with the # 1 in the world," Arnaldi said.

Arnaldi complimented Djokovic's game, saying that it was more technically skilled than anyone else's.

“Technically I found him extremely clean compared to the others I have played with up to now. His ball is very flat and you have a hard time playing with it, even on clay. It takes away your time, you can’t do anything you have in mind," Arnaldi added.

Djokovic has not played since winning the 2023 US Open in September. He will return to action at the 2023 Paris Masters, where he will team up with fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic for the doubles tournament.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis