Novak Djokovic opened up about his spiritual side, asserting that he never wants to stop growing or trying to better himself, whether it comes to his tennis or his life in general.

In pursuit of a record-equaling eighth title at Wimbledon, the Serb has reached the third round of the 2023 edition, downing Pedro Cachin and Jordan Thompson along the way.

Speaking at his press conference on Wednesday, the 23-time Grand Slam champion was asked about his "search for inner knowledge" -- something he has been indulging in more than any other tennis player.

Djokovic began by clarifying that he has gone through a lot in his life, both good and bad experiences that ultimately shaped him into the man that he is today. The 36-year-old was of the opinion that tribulations were how one grew stronger, making this "constant evolution" a fundamental part of his attitude towards life.

"I've been through a lot of things in life for these 36 years. Very, very grateful for all that I have experienced. Also the bad experiences I've had, professionally and privately. Normally when you are feeling down, that's when you have an opportunity through those trials and tribulations to grow stronger, better, and to, yeah, I guess, use those lessons to become a better version of yourself," Novak Djokovic said.

"It's a constant evolution. It never, never really stops. That's kind of the mindset I have on and off the court. That's the mindset that actually got me to where I am with my professional tennis career," he added.

The World No. 2 then went on to proclaim that he has made it his life goal to keep improving and trying to understand the nuances of everything that had to do with his life -- his body, nutrition, recovery, and more. Most importantly, Novak Djokovic wanted to avoid stagnation above all else.

"I never want to stop growing, learning, trying to improve, trying to understand the nuances, the details, whether it's with my game, whether it's with my body, whether it's with my nutrition, whatever it is, recovery, that can take me a small step further," Novak Djokovic said.

"I know that the young guys, especially the ones that have intention to be at the top of the game, I know they're doing it, right? Everyone has their own way. I think it's important to keep going and keep growing because there is no such thing as stagnation, like being in the same place like you have been last year, because everything is changing," he added.

"Life is a great journey that can offer a lot if one is open to experience" - Novak Djokovic

Day Three: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023

Novak Djokovic, in fact, is of the opinion that everyone is a seeker of inner knowledge in one way or the other. Personally, the Serb was very hungry for new experiences, referring to life as a great journey that can offer a lot if one has an open mind.

"I think we all are. It's just that we all go through different journeys. I think the curiosity to discover the inner world as well as the outer world is something I feel like we all have, it's just manifested maybe for somebody earlier in life or someone later," Novak Djokovic said.

"I feel very hungry for knowledge, for experiences. Life is a great journey that can offer a lot if one is open to experience. It just depends. I think that's kind of an open mindset that I have towards life. I try to welcome all the experiences that I have and try to learn from them," he added.

