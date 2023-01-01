Novak Djokovic is "in shape" and "determined", says Jannik Sinner; claims Serb looks primed to win Australian Open 2023 

Novak Djokovic is in fine shape and is determined to win the 2023 Australian Open, according to World No. 15 Jannik Sinner.

The Italian player and the Serb are currently part of the 2023 Adelaide International. Ahead of the tournament, they engaged in a practice session on Friday. After training, he opened up about the nine-time Australian Open champion's current fitness and the threat that the player will possess on other competitors in the upcoming Grand Slam.

During an interview at the Adelelaide International, Sinner conveyed his feelings on Djokovic's return to Australia after a year's break.

“I practised with Novak [on Friday] and he’s in shape. You can see that he wants to win and is determined. It’s very nice to have him back here in Australia and having him also at the Australian Open because I think he is one of the best players in the world, if not the best," the 21-year-old said according to The Age.

The two-time Sofia Open champion was cautious about the Serb's prowess and expressed that "you have to play your best tennis" to win against him.

"He will try to win every match he plays, every tournament he plays, but I think physically he is very, very good and moving very well. To win against him, you have to play your best tennis," he added.

Jannik Sinner will be in action on Monday at the Adelaide-based tournament as he takes on Kyle Edmund in the first round fixture. Meanwhile, the Serb will lock horns with Constant Lestienne on the same day.

"I’m hoping that everything is going to be positive" - Novak Djokovic on landing in Australia

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Adelaide International previews

Djokovic landed in Australia ahead of the Adelaide International and the player hopes that things turn out to be positive on his return to the nation after all the troubles that occurred last year. The 35-year-old was banned from entering Australia in 2022 owing to pandemic restrictions, as he failed to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

In a conversation with the media after landing in the country, the Serb expressed delight at having returned to where he has experienced some of the greatest success of his career.

“It’s great to be back in Australia. It’s a country where I’ve had tremendous success in my career, particularly in Melbourne. It’s by far my most successful Grand Slam," Djokovic said.

However, he was skeptical about how the fans would react on his return.

“I’m hoping that everything is going to be positive. Obviously (fan reaction) is not something that I can predict. I’ll do my best to play good tennis and bring good emotions and good feelings to the crowd," he asserted.

