  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • "Novak Djokovic is jealous of Jannik Sinner's future achievements" - Italian's fans furious with his doping ban being highlighted by PTPA in lawsuit

"Novak Djokovic is jealous of Jannik Sinner's future achievements" - Italian's fans furious with his doping ban being highlighted by PTPA in lawsuit

By Aliasgar Ayaz
Modified Mar 19, 2025 07:06 GMT
Novak Djokovic (L) Jannik Sinner (R) | Getty
Novak Djokovic (L) Jannik Sinner (R) | Getty

Jannik Sinner's fans were furious as his doping ban was highlighted as a form of double standard in practice by tennis authorities in the lawsuit filed by Novak Djokovic-led PTPA. The organization filed a historic Class Action suit against ATP, WTA, ITIA, and ITF on Tuesday, March 18, calling for major changes in tennis.

Ad

Sinner's three-month ban came under controversial circumstances leading many to think there were double standards in treatment for players. However, no entity has yet taken legal action mentioning the alleged double standards as the PTPA has recently done.

The PTPA compared Sinner's situation to Marco Trungelliti accusing the ITIA of "selective" treatment toward the Italian and failing to protect Argentine pro Trungelliti after he reported match-fixers to tennis bodies.

When these specifications were posted on X, Sinner's fans expressed frustration at the constant allegations of preferential treatment. Many mentioned that the World No. 1 went through the legal processes as required and got banned as well. Some fans claimed Djokovic had a hand in mentioning the Italian's case.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Djokovic is jealous of Sinner. Yes he has 24 slams and is the 4th greatest player of all time. He is simply jealous of Sinner's youthfulness and future achievements," one fan wrote.
Ad
"They’re a complete JOKE. All these flops and washed players," another fan wrote.
"An association who only moves for and when Novak decides to, cherry-picking at its finest 😂😂" a third fan commented.

Here are some more Jannik Sinner fans expressing their frustration over his mention in the lawsuit.

"There are still psychopaths who continue to slander Sinner. An association of frustrated losers," one fan wrote.
Ad
"Jannik its time to sue these cvnts, its long overdue," another fan wrote.
"Yes but it would be necessary for Jannik to start taking legal action... we can't let everything slide. Especially now that the matter is concluded and all the sports institutions including Wada are not talking about a doping case," yet another fan wrote.
Ad

The ATP and the WTA have released statements defending themselves from the allegations stated in the lawsuit by the PTPA.

Novak Djokovic claimed players were not happy with how Jannik Sinner's doping case was handled

Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner at the Six Kings Slam 2024 - Source: Getty
Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner at the Six Kings Slam 2024 - Source: Getty

Jannik Sinner tested positive in March 2024 but the news was made public in August with the ITIA announcing a "no-fault" verdict. Later, WADA, unhappy with the ruling, appealed it and sought a two-year ban for the Italian.

Ad

However, months before the hearing for their appeal, they settled for a three-month ban for the Italian.

Speaking about it in Qatar, Novak Djokovic claimed that players in the locker room were unhappy about the situation.

"It's not a good image for our sport, that's for sure," Djokovic said. "There's a majority of the players that I've talked to in the locker room, not just in the last few days, but also last few months, that are not happy with the way this whole process [for Jannik Sinner] has been handled."

Sinner is banned until May 4 and will next compete at his home Masters 1000 event in Rome.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Quick Links

Edited by Mitali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी