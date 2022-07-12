"She is my tennis mother and the most important tennis mentor, the woman who gave me the opportunity to be here" - Novak Djokovic opens up about first tennis coach after winning 21st Grand Slam

Novak Djokovic continues to tread on the path of greatness, moving to within one Major trophy of Rafael Nadal on the men's all-time Grand Slam leaderboard.

Picking up his 21st Grand Slam title – also his fourth straight and seventh overall at Wimbledon – Djokovic looked back on his humble beginnings that started with his first coach, Jelena Gencic.

Djokovic paid tribute to Gencic, whom he said was his "tennis mother" and "most important tennis mentor" in an article on SportKlub. Gencic passed away in 2013.

"She is my tennis mother and the most important tennis mentor - the woman who gave me the opportunity to be here. I know she is here with me in my thoughts," said Novak Djokovic.

Gencic first met Djokovic, who was six years old at the time, while she was conducting a summer tennis clinic across from his parents' restaurant in Kopaonik, Serbia. A young Djokovic was watching through the fence and Gencic, who also coached Monica Seles and Goran Ivanisevic, invited him to come and play the following day. She later told the Serb's parents that they had "a golden child."

Christopher Clarey 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 🇪🇸 @christophclarey Back in the day



Novak Djokovic & Jelena Gencic, the coach who discovered his talent



📸 ??? Back in the dayNovak Djokovic & Jelena Gencic, the coach who discovered his talent📸 ??? https://t.co/2X4vMU00cL

Djokovic credited his professionalism and dedication to Gencic. He recalled how he stayed at his first coach's house and how she made him watch videos of "great champions" as she explained "the game, tactics, why I do certain exercises, how I have to live."

He also said that Gencic taught him "so much about life."

"She taught me so much about life – not to mention tennis – and that professionalism and dedication comes from her," Novak Djokovic said. "She was so thorough in her analyses, preparations."

"Also, it was known that it is important what grades I get at school, what I eat, when I go to sleep and when I wake up, that I know how to pack my bag and that it is important that I always treat people with respect and sport," Djokovic added.

Djokovic proceeded to express how grateful he was to Gencic who, apart from his parents, should have the "greatest credit" for everything that is happening to him.

"Lest we forget, she was a member of the national team in handball, a coach of Ivanisevic and Monica Seles, a legend of our sport in the period when I was starting to play tennis as a kid, a significant figure in Serbian society."

And she wanted to devote her time to me and spend years and years with me on and off the field – and to guide, teach and guide me. Besides my parents, she has the greatest credit for everything that is happening to me," said Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic shares Centre Court with kids during trophy shoot

Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena and daughter Tara during the Wimbledon trophy ceremony

Novak Djokovic had every reason to celebrate last Sunday as he won his 21st Grand Slam in the presence of his family.

Djokovic, coincidentally, celebrated his eighth wedding anniversary with wife Jelena on the day of the final and was delighted with the presence of his four-year-old daughter Tara during the trophy ceremony. His seven-year-old son Stefan, however, was not present as he was busy playing tennis with Bobby Bryan, the son of multi-titled doubles champ Bob Bryan.

Djokovic shared a video with his family on Instagram as they did a photo shoot with his Wimbledon trophy.

Wimbledon also shared a separate video on its Twitter account.

"A Team Djokovic trip to the scene of the triumph," the video was captioned.

Wimbledon @Wimbledon



#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 | @DjokerNole A Team Djokovic trip to the scene of the triumph A Team Djokovic trip to the scene of the triumph ☺️#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 | @DjokerNole https://t.co/qnfNAMi1b4

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far