"Novak Djokovic is just different" - Tim van Rijthoven vividly recalls dream encounter against Serbian great at Wimbledon

Following his fourth-round clash with Novak Djokovic at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, Tim van Rijthoven was left even more assured of the Serb's greatness in the sport. The young Dutch tennis star recently reflected on getting the opportunity to compete in his dream match, against Djokovic at Wimbledon, calling the Serb "just different" than anyone else he has ever faced.

Van Rijthoven, who shot to fame with an incredible run to win the 2022 Libema Open in S'Hertogenbosch in the lead-up to Wimbledon, reached the Round of 16 at SW19 as an unseeded player.

Van Rijthoven revealed that the Serb was one player he was eagerly hoping to face at Wimbledon, also admitting that he was glad not to face the three-time defending champion in the first round.

"Before Wimbledon started, I got the question on who do I want to play the most and I was like, ‘I would like to play Novak, but not in the first round.' Then I played him in the 4th round," Tim van Rijthoven said, responding to a question from Sportskeeda, during a press conference at the 2023 Tata Open Maharashtra in Pune.

The 25-year-old then expressed his admiration for Djokovic. Van Rijthoven took a set off the-then 20-time Grand Slam champion, who then ended up winning his 21st Major title a few days later.

"I was quite happy, obviously, to play him and to battle him, but yeah he’s just different. Just one of the best players ever," the Netherlands player added.

Van Rijthoven's Libema Open feat was made even more impressive owing to the fact that the-then World No. 205 beat the likes of Taylor Fritz, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Daniil Medvedev en route to the title.

The Dutch player also shed light on how his life changed after the tournament, admitting that the pressure of added expectations got to him to an extent going forward.

"Mentally, a lot has changed," Van Rijthoven stated. "Basically, your life changes. People are starting to expect something from you after those results. It was not easy, I did not play too well in the second half of 2022."

Having said that, Van Rijthoven, who started his 2023 season at the Tata Open Maharashtra this week, is confident about what the new year holds for him.

"But I feel like 2023 is going to be a fresh start and just a new beginning again, and I can build from there," he added.

"He's got a really good game for grass" - Novak Djokovic after facing Tim van Rijthoven at Wimbledon

Tim van Rijthoven thanks the crowd after his Wimbledon 2022 match against Novak Djokovic.

Sharing his views on the rising Dutchman soon after their match at Wimbledon, Novak Djokovic said that Tim van Rijthoven could continue to be successful on grass. The Serbian said that he always expected to have a tough battle against Van Rijthoven, recognizing that the Dutchman challenged him greatly, particularly in the opening two sets of his 6-2, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 victory.

"I knew coming into the match that it was always going to be a tough, challenging matchup against Tim, who I've never faced before. I watched him play," Djokovic said in a press conference at 2022 Wimbledon.

"He's got a really good game for grass, which he proved today. Was a very good fight, especially in the first two sets."

Van Rijthoven reached the Round of 16 in Pune to kickstart his 2023 season. He fell short in a thrilling match against Aslan Karatsev, going down in two closely-fought tie-breaks.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes