Novak Djokovic has recently stated that through his 23rd Grand Slam-winning campaign at the French Open, the Serb learned that energy will flow where one pays attention.

Novak Djokovic became the first man to win 23 Major titles on Sunday, June 11, defeating Casper Ruud 7-6(1), 6-3, 7-5, to lift his third French Open crown. As a result, the Serb became the only man to win all four Majors three times and reclaimed the World No. 1 ranking.

Tennis Channel’s Steve Weissman recently shared that he got a chance to speak to the 36-year-old on the court after his historic triumph. The American sportscaster was inspired by the veteran Serb’s maturity.

Djokovic told Weissman that he wanted to instill good values in his children and inspire the next generation while still on the court immediately after his triumph. The 36-year-old also stated that if one believes in something, one can create and achieve it.

“When I talked to Novak Djokovic, the man is so inspiring. On the court, after he won the match, he said, ‘I wanna give good values to my children. I wanna be able to inspire the next generation.’ He said, ‘Believe it, create it, achieve it,’” stated Weissman on the Rich Eisen Show.

The American then asked Djokovic what the 23-time Major winner had learned about himself over the previous two weeks. The Serb stated that his lesson was that energy would flow where one paid attention.

“Then, when I asked him what he had learned about himself over the past two weeks, I said, ‘Listen, what you said on court was magical. What did you learn about yourself?’ He said, ‘Energy flows where attention goes.’ And I'm like, mind-blown,” shared Weissman.

“Novak Djokovic is the ‘Rubber Man’” - Former tennis player John Millman

Former tennis player John Millman recently stated that Novak Djokovic had a physical advantage over rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. The Australian called the World No. 1 the "Rubber Man," stating the Serb was extremely fast and flexible.

"Djokovic isn't 10 feet tall but he is extremely fast and flexible. He is, as they say, 'the rubber man.' This is an immense physical advantage. It allows him to extend points and grind his opponents down," Millman said.

The veteran Australian also refused to participate in the GOAT debate among the Big 3 and stated that dismissing Djokovic’s achievement was ridiculous.

“To dismiss an achievement based on someone having a physical advantage of being a 'rubber-man' enters into the abyss of ridiculousness," Millman added.

The 34-year-old also opined that the Big 3—Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic—had taken the game to another level.

