"Novak Djokovic literally didn't lose a point after this" - Serena Williams' ex-coach on Serb getting fired up after Paris crowd boos him

Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs humorously reacted to Novak Djokovic getting fired up after the crowd booed him at the 2023 Paris Masters.

Djokovic has been in scintillating form at the Masters 1000 tournament, securing a place in the final for the second year in a row. However, it has not come easy for the Serb who received a lot of stick from the home crowd, particularly in his third-round encounter against Tallon Griekspoor.

During the match, the World No. 1 remained composed under constant provokes from the crowd and even encouraged them to boo more.

Stubbs hilariously reflected on how the Serb remained unfazed, noting that he did not lose a single point following the crowd's outburst.

"He literally didn't lose a point after this," Stubbs wrote on Instagram on Saturday, November 4.

Djokovic rallied from a set down to beat Andrey Rublev 5-7, 7-6(3), 7-5 in the semifinals. With the win on Saturday, the top seed maintained his perfect record in the semifinals of the Paris Masters and improved his head-to-head record against Rublev to 5-1.

Despite a shaky start and taking treatment from the physio on his lower back, the Serb pulled off a brave performance in the decider to win the three-hour, two-minute-long encounter.

Rennae Stubbs praises Novak Djokovic for his "unbelievable" resilience

Rennae Stubbs emphasized Novak Djokovic's "unbelievable" resilience by reflecting on his title triumph at the 2023 US Open.

In a recent episode of The Rennae Stubbs tennis podcast, the Australian stressed the 24-time Grand Slam champion's remarkable comeback at the New York Major after missing out last year due to COVID-19 vaccine-related issues.

"I mean it's unbelievable how resilient this guy is no matter what is thrown at him, that after a couple of years coming back, not playing because of the vaccine status, and comes back in the US Open and beats the guy that stops him from getting the calendar Grand Slam which really would have solidified him as the greatest tennis player we have ever seen," Stubbs said.

Djokovic claimed his fourth title at the US Open this year, by defeating Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6(5), 6-3 in the summit clash. With the win, he became the oldest men's singles champion at the tournament in the Open Era.

The Serb is currently on the hunt to claim a record-extending seventh title at the Paris Masters. He will face Grigor Dimitrov in the final on Sunday in what will be their 13th meeting on the tour.

