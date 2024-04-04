Novak Djokovic's former coach, Goran Ivanisevic, has voiced his objections to the pessimistic narrative surrounding the Serb's loss to Jannik Sinner at the 2024 Australian Open.

Djokovic's quest for his record-extending 11th Australian Open title was thwarted by Sinner in the semifinals, with the Italian securing a 6-1, 6-2, 6-7(6), 6-3 victory on the way to winning his maiden Grand Slam title.

The Serb's uncharacteristic loss prompted scrutiny from both the media and fans. However, Goran Ivanisevic, whose six-year partnership with Novak Djokovic recently came to an end, rejected the air of "tragedy" surrounding the defeat.

In a recent interview with Sport Klub, he argued that while the Serb fell short in Melbourne, it wasn't as if he had lost in the first round but rather was simply outplayed by a younger opponent.

"Well, I won’t share exactly what was said but at the end of the day I’m glad I went to America. In Australia I was already pretty fatigued, not just because he lost in the semi-final, he could have won it, and then the stories began about what a tragedy it was that he lost in the semi-final," he said.

"I mean come on people, nothing tragic happened, it’s not like he lost in the first round, he lost to a young guy who was better, well prepared for everything," he added.

Ivanisevic also emphasized that the World No. 1 was off his usual form during the match.

"I don’t know what happened to Djokovic in that match, he wasn’t himself, and Sinner is too good to not come into the match at near 100 percent, even at 100 percent nothing is guaranteed," Ivanisevic said.

"Throughout that whole period in Australia Novak Djokovic was a bit hot and cold" - Goran Ivanisevic

Novak Djokovic

In the same interview, Goran Ivanisevic analyzed Novak Djokovic's struggles at the Australian Open, particularly in the early rounds and in his quarterfinal clash against Taylor Fritz.

The Croatian asserted that, while the World No. 1's level was sufficient enough to pull off the win over easier opponents, matches against the likes of Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, and Daniil Medvedev required him to be at his absolute best.

"Throughout that whole period in Australia he was a bit hot and cold, first couple of rounds struggling, then against Mannarino and Etchverry better, against Fritz one or two good sets, then one or two bad sets," he said.

"I mean his level is so high that he could beat those players with one leg. However, against Sinner, Alcaraz, Medvedev, you have to show up. If Novak A turns up, that’s one thing, if Novak B turns up then we have a problem," he added.

In other news, the 24-time Grand Slam champion is set to make his return to the court, kicking off his claycourt season at the Monte-Carlo Masters, which commences on April 7.

