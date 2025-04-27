Novak Djokovic makes emotional admission about his late grandfather 'protecting' him spiritually

Novak Djokovic fondly reminisced on the relationship he shared with his grandfather, Vladimir Djokovic and shared that he still feels spiritually protected by him. The tennis star was 24 years old when his grandfather passed away in 2013, while he was still on tour for the Monte-Carlo Masters.
The Serb was shaken to the core when he found out about the death of his grandfather and has claimed that it had shattered him. Djokovic has also often spoken about how his grandfather greatly helped him become the person that he is and played a key role in shaping his warrior mentality.
During Iguales, the official Mutua Madrid Open podcast, the host of the show asked the 24-time Grand Slam Champion if he still feels a spiritual connection with his grandfather. The tennis star answered as he demonstrated how his grandfather would peel an apple for him.
Djokovic: I mean, we have those, uh, what do you call them... the rollers that are easier, but I prefer this. Because it’s just as you say, it connects me to him — to the memory of him, and the memory of us together in our time and you know, it just brings me peace, sadness as well, but also happiness at the same time.
The host also teased him about how his coach, Andy Murray, wouldn't like him to hurt himself, as Djokovic denied the possibility of it due to his grandfather's blessings.
Host: Of course, Andy wouldn't be happy about you cutting your finger off
Djokovic: I think my grandfather’s spirit is there, protecting it. Nothing bad will happen.
However, on the tennis side of things, Novak Djokovic is facing a difficult time returning to his former glory.
Novak Djokovic further distanced from 100th title
Novak Djokovic has been having a hard time getting back to his glorious form after back-to-back first-round exits at the Monte-Carlo Masters, followed by the Madrid Open. After showcasing some great tennis at this year's Australian Open, the Serb faced a slight hiccup owing to his leg injury and had to retire to Alexander Zverev in the Semifinal.
This eventually started his fall but he made a promising comeback at the Miami Open before losing to Jakub Mensik in the finals, distancing himself further from his 100th title win. However, the star has maintained his positive attitude so far and has also said that he finds motivation from within to continue playing.
Tennis fans, too, have shown appreciation for him for keeping his hunger to achieve more alive.
