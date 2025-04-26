Novak Djokovic makes his feelings known on son Stefan cheering on rival Carlos Alcaraz at Monte-Carlo Masters

Novak Djokovic opened up about his son Stefan watching Carlos Alcaraz at the Monte-Carlo Masters days after the Serb's exit. Djokovic was happy with Stefan being excited by the sport and admitted that it helps him continue competing.

Ad

The 24-time Grand Slam champion was ousted from the Monte-Carlo Masters in the second round by Alejandro Tabilo. However, days later, in the semifinal of the event between Carlos Alcaraz and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Djokovic's son Stefan was spotted in the stands.

Speaking about it during the Madrid Open's official podcast, the Serb was asked if he is happy to see that his son gets excited about the sport.

"Of course, absolutely. Actually, watching my son get excited about watching Alcaraz, watching videos of the players, imitating them — he loves to do that. I don't know, I don't know why he does, he has it in the genes. He just gets excited," the Serb said (from 11:05).

Ad

Trending

Ad

Further, he revealed that this excitement is what fuels him to continue competing at the top level at the age of 37.

"And this excitement, kind of engagement, that he has with tennis is something that helps me as well in my career because I am looking for ways to motivate, keep on motivating myself, inspiring to continue playing, continue competing, which becomes more challenging for me. So, you know, seeing my son do that, of course, brings me a new fresh air of excitement," he added.

Ad

In the past few seasons, Djokovic has been accompanied more and more by his family on tour. His wife Jelena, son Stefan, and daughter Tara are regularly spotted in the stands supporting him.

Carlos Alcaraz was congratulated by Novak Djokovic's son Stefan and wife Jelena after Wimbledon 2023 triumph

Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters - Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz faced Novak Djokovic in 2023 Wimbledon Championships final. The thrilling five-set title clash went the Spaniard's way 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.

Ad

After the match, during his Clubhouse Walk as the champion, the Spaniard was greeted by Djokovic's son Stefan, his wife Jelena, and Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman. It was a heartwarming moment where the Spaniard was being congratulated for his incredible victory by his opponent's family.

(From 7:55)

Ad

At the time, Djokovic had said about Alcaraz during his post-match speech:

"I didn’t expect him to play so well this year on grass, but he’s proven he’s the best player in the world."

Djokovic and Alcaraz have immense respect for each other. The pair have played against each other eight times, with the Serb leading the head-to-head 5-3. Their latest battle came at the Australian Open, where Djokovic defeated Alcaraz in the quarterfinal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aliasgar Ayaz An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda. Know More

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis