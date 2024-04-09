Novak Djokovic was recently seen attending the Head Tennis event at Monte-Carlo with his wife Jelena and their children. The event was organized by one of his long-time sponsors Head.

Djokovic will make his long-awaited comeback at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters event. The Serb last played at the Indian Wells Masters, where he faced a shock defeat at the hands of Luca Nardi of Italy. He then pulled out of the 2024 Miami Open citing scheduling issues. The 36-year-old, after becoming the oldest No. 1 player in history, is set to return to the court.

The Djokovic family in the video can be seen posing for the cameras at the event. Novak Djokovic, his wife Jelena, and their children Tara and Stefan can be seen holding specially designed tennis kit bags. The kit bags have each member's name written on them.

In another video, Novak Djokovic is welcomed by attendees at the event. Jelena also shared a video on her Instagram handle where Djokovic was surrounded by kids waiting for his autograph.

Jelena Djokovic has been a constant support to the World No.1 throughout his career. Novak Djokovic and Jelena tied the knot in July 2014. The couple was blessed with a son, Stefan, in October 2014. Daughter Tara was born a few years later in 2017.

Novak Djokovic has a chance to create history at Monte-Carlo 2024. He can become the first player to have a triple career Golden Masters. He has won every Masters 1000 at least twice in his career.

By winning the Monte-Carlo Masters, he could become the first player to complete the Triple Career Golden Masters. He is already a two time Monte-Carlo winner.

Novak Djokovic has started 2024 Monte-Carlo with a bang, beating Russia's Roman Safiullin 6-1, 6-2 in the first round. It is yet to be confirmed who he will face in the second round of the tournament.

“It can be very stressful to run with the wolf" - Novak Djokovic's confession about life with wife Jelena

The Djokovic family after winning the 2023 French Open

Novak Djokovic had said earlier in September 2023 how his wife Jelena had to deal with him. The Serb referred to himself as a "wolf" and said that it could be challenging for his wife to deal with him.

He said (via The Mirror):

“It can be very stressful to run with the wolf. I know that she doesn’t enjoy it at all times. It’s kind of living on the edge with the wolf."

Jelena, on the other hand also shared her thoughts on the challenges of being married to one of the most recognized faces on the planet. She said:

"We look at public figures and think that kind of publicity is okay, But as time goes on, you lack anonymity, you lack the privacy to be able to do whatever you like at any time, in any situation. I try to resist all these expectations to always be myself and for Novak to be able to be himself.”

