Novak Djokovic makes major coaching announcement ahead of French Open

Novak Djokovic announced that he will be going into the 2025 French Open with a new member in his coaching team. The Serb, who is currently gearing up to put up a strong performance at the Geneva Open, has joined hands with Dusan Vemic, who will be helping him till the Paris Slam.

Djokovic split with his rival-turned-coach, Andy Murray, earlier this month. They had been together since November last year and had a successful run with notable performances at the 2025 Australian Open and the Miami Open.

Even though the Serb made it clear that he isn't looking to appoint a long-term coach, his past experiences working with Vemic have led him to make this addition.

During his press interaction ahead of the Geneva Open, Novak Djokovic said:

"I'm not currently looking for a coach, Dušan Vemic will be in Geneva and at Roland Garros as part of my team!"

He will be joined by Boris Bosnjakovic, who has been with Djokovic since 2024, as the tennis star expects to make a strong display at Roland Garros. He emphasized that he is not in a rush to look for a coach and wants to tackle each tournament one by one.

"Dusan Vemic and Boris Bosnjakovic will share that role for the next couple of tournaments, and then we'll see... I'm not in any rush to choose; I'm happy with these guys," he added.

Vemic also shares a long-term friendship with Novak Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic's relationship with new coaching staff Dusan Vemic

Novak Djokovic with Dusan Vemic and coaching staff at the 2012 French Open - Image Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic has been long-time friends with his newly appointed team member Dusan Vemic. The 48-year-old travelled to many of the Serb's tennis matches and has also played doubles alongside him in the 2009 Madrid Open and the 2010 Dubai Tennis Championships.

Prior to this, he also worked with the Bryan brothers, Andrea Petkovic and Brandon Nakashima, after retiring from his pro career. Vemic's prior experience qualifying for the semifinals of Roland Garros and the Australian Open in his playing days will add to the Serb's confidence.

Vemic had also served as Djokovic's assistant coach and hitting partner in many tournaments, and has also guided him as a part of the coaching staff of the Serbian Davis Cup team in 2013. Djokovic's familiarity with Vemic will allow him to explore other aspects of his weaknesses and he will hopefully be able to put up a strong display at the upcoming French Open.

