Novak Djokovic and Matteo Berrettini are among the best hard-hitters on the pro tennis tour, according to ATP strategy analyst Craig O'Shannessy, who is the Serbian great's former data analyst. O'Shannessy said that he is often left in disbelief at the speed with which the likes of Djokovic, Berrettini, and some other players hit the ball.

Both Berrettini and Djokovic are known to be among the cleanest ball-strikers on the ATP tour. While the Italian has a much stronger forehand, the Serbian great possesses what is regarded as one of the best backhands of all time.

Reflecting on what sets the professional players apart, O'Shannessy hailed the duo and other players for their 'almost magical' ball-striking skills.

"I've been on the court standing behind a lot of players, whether it's Novak or Berrettini, or whoever, a long list of hard-hitters. I watch them hit the ball and it's almost like magic. I'm like, 'How do you do that?' I'm stunned," O'Shannessy said on a recent episode of the Baseline Intelligence podcast.

He highlighted aspects of these players' impressive techniques that allow them to strike the ball so well, praising their point of contact and timing on shots.

"If I try to do that, I can't reach that speed. Everything comes down to the point of contact, it's the leverage, it's the rotation, and the upper body against the lower body. But it's that snapping on the contact that they're unbelievably good at, and the timing to deliver all that energy at the right moment," the leading tennis analyst added.

Both Djokovic and Berrettini got their respective campaigns at the Monte-Carlo Masters off to ideal starts. The World No. 1 Serb beat qualifier Ivan Gakhov 7-6(5), 6-2 in the Round of 32, while Berrettini beat Maxime Cressy 6-4, 6-2 in the Round of 64.

Novak Djokovic admits to "ugly win" to kickstart Monte-Carlo Masters 2023 campaign

The Serbian star competes at the 2023 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters.

Novak Djokovic termed his second-round win at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters an "ugly tennis win." The Serb was surprisingly stretched to the limit by Russian qualifier Ivan Gakhov in the opening set of their match on Tuesday, before he held his nerve to close out the set in a tiebreak. He then played a lot better in the second set to register a straight-sets win. The 35-year-old felt that he played far from his best.

"It was probably, if you can call it this way, an ugly tennis win for me today. I haven't played really my best, particularly in the first set, and I kind of expected that that's going to happen in a way with swirly conditions," the current World No. 1 said in his post-match interview.

He will face rising Italian star and 16th seed Lorenzo Musetti in the next round. Musetti will enter the match on the back of an emphatic 6-0, 6-0 victory over fellow Italian Luca Nardi. The 21-year-old stretched Djokovic to five sets in the fourth round of the 2021 French Open.

