Novak Djokovic's participation at Wimbledon was a doubt till the final days leading to the Grand Slam due to his recent knee surgery. However, the Serb took to the court with protective gear on his right knee and pulled off an athletic display in the first round. Fans speculated the severity of the World No. 2's injury.

Djokovic pulled out of the French Open quarterfinal against Casper Ruud a month ago due to a meniscus injury in his right knee. The Serb underwent surgery on his knee and reports emerged that he may have to miss Wimbledon owing to the recovery period.

The 37-year-old, however, trained himself back to fitness and continued with his participation in the Grasscourt Slam. He defeated Czech player Vit Kopriva 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 in the first round. Even with his protective gear on, Djokovic put on an athletic display at the Centre Court on July 2.

Trending

A short clip of his flexibility was uploaded by an X (formerly Twitter) account with the caption:

"I can’t, how is this possible after a recent knee surgery? 😭"

Expand Tweet

It led fans to speculate about the severity of the 24-time Grand Slam winner's injury. Many claimed he did not undergo any surgery.

"He may not have had knee surgery," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"He didn’t have surgery and no meniscus was torn in the first place... it’s all lies for a “comeback” story," another fan wrote.

"Possible when you scammed a knee injury. 😂😂😂", a third fan wrote.

However, many other fans claimed that the injury was not serious to begin with.

"Cuz it wasn't as serious as it could be..and that's totally OK.... no need to make light of the injury and no need to make it more than what it was. Good for him they he's able to be back on the court so soon after," one fan wrote.

"It is WELL known that a person who is in exemplary physical shape and has knee surgery recovers MUCH quicker than average, especially when it is minor knee surgery," another fan wrote.

"It was a partially torn meniscus.. people come back from that pretty fast. Nba players do it in a week or two," wrote yet another.

Novak Djokovic will face Jacob Fearnley in Wimbledon 2024 2R

The Championships - Wimbledon 2024. (Source GETTY)

Novak Djokovic will take on British player Jacob Fearnley in the second round at Wimbledon. The 22-year-old got the better of Alejandro Moro Canas in the first round 7-5, 6-4, 7-6 (12).

The head-to-head record between Djokovic and Fearnley stands at 0-0 and the first clash between the pair will take place on Thursday, July 4.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis