Novak Djokovic looked back at some of his clutch title wins to console himself after losing to Carlos Alcaraz in the 2023 Wimbledon Championships final.

In the latest chapter of their budding rivalry, Alcaraz and Djokovic went head-to-head in the Wimbledon championship match on Sunday, July 16. The Serbian made a strong start and won the first set with ease.

Alcaraz, however, dug in and fought back. He took the second set to a tie-break, where he snapped Djokovic's 15-win streak at Majors to level the scores. With momentum on his side, the Spaniard took the third set with the same ruthless efficiency that his opponent showed in the first.

While Djokovic fought back to take the fourth set and force a decider, Alcaraz came through clutch to win the match 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 and take home his maiden Wimbledon title.

In his on-court interview after the match, Djokovic expressed disappointment with the result. He further stated that having won many matches in his career from losing positions, this result probably balanced them out.

“Obviously you never like to lose matches like this but I guess when all the emotions are settled, I have to still be very grateful because I won many, many tight and close matches in the past year,” he said.

He took the example of the 2019 Wimbledon final against Roger Federer, where he saved two championship points en route to the title win.

“To name a few, 2019 against Roger in that [Wimbledon] final where I was match points down. Maybe I should have lost a couple of finals that I won. So I think this is even-steven,” he explained.

Djokovic came into the grass Major with an eye on the Calendar Slam, having won the Australian Open and the French Open. After failing to go the distance at Wimbledon, Djokovic was asked if he was proud of his achievements despite the defeat. The 23-time Grand Slam champion stated that while it was a tough result to swallow, it will be just another chapter in his career and vowed to bounce back.

“I will be [proud of my achievements] tomorrow morning, probably. Today, not so much. Obviously, tough one to swallow, you know? I mean when you are so close, but again these are the moments that we work for every single day to be able to play in [the] biggest stages and biggest courts, the most important tournaments in the world and I've been blessed with so many incredible matches throughout my career,” he said.

“So this is just another one in the history books for me. I'm really really grateful even though, of course, I did not win today. I lost to a better player and I have to congratulate him and move on stronger. Hopefully,” he added.

“I thought I have trouble with you only on clay and maybe hardcourt but not on grass” - Novak Djokovic to Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates winning the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Despite the disappointment with the defeat, Novak Djokovic praised Carlos Alcaraz for his incredible performance in the final. He praised the Spaniard and his team for the achievement and touched upon how he raised his game when it mattered the most.

“Not so good [afternoon] for me, but good for Carlos. I have to start obviously with the praises to Carlos and to his team. Amazing, what a quality in the end of the match when you had to serve it out. You came up with some big serves and big play, so you deserve it absolutely, congratulations, amazing,” he said.

Djokovic then applauded Alcaraz for his quick adaption to playing on grasscourts and stated that he was now a threat to his own ambitions on all surfaces.

“I thought I have trouble with you only on clay and maybe harcourt but not on grass. But now, it's a different story from this year, obviously. Congrats, amazing way to adapt to the surface. You played maybe once or twice before this year's Wimbledon on grass and amazing. Just what you did in Queens and congratulations to your team, Juan [Carlos Ferrero] and everyone. Well done guys,” he expressed.

With the Wimbledon title win, Alcaraz, who won the US Open last year, became just the fifth man in the Open Era to win multiple Grand Slam titles before turning 21 years old. It will also see him retain his top spot in the ATP rankings.

