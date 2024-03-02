Novak Djokovic meets Katy Perry at VC summit in Los Angeles; duo all smiles as they pose for picture together

Novak Djokovic recently met singer Katy Perry at the Upfront Summit, a venture capital conference that took place in Los Angeles.

Djokovic, who is in the USA for the Sunshine Double (Indian Wells Masters and Miami Masters), took some time off and was present at the Upfront Summit as a guest speaker.

The World No. 1 was invited to share his insights about his entrepreneurial pursuits as he has invested in several companies including a biotech firm QuantBioRes CLMBR and Waterdrop.

"Thank you for having me #UpfrontSummit @upfrontvc. A pleasure to sit on stage with Jeffrey and share some of my entrepreneurial endeavours," Djokovic wrote on Instagram.

Djokovic met Katy Perry at this event and posed together for a picture, and their unlikely meeting drew reactions from the tennis world. A fan wrote that they did not expect this "crossover".

"Djokovic with Katy Perry isn’t a crossover I expected to see today," wrote one fan on X(formerly Twitter).

Novak Djokovic returns to Indian Wells

Novak Djokovic at the 2024 Australian Open

Novak Djokovic will return to the 2024 Indian Wells Masters after five years. He last played here in 2019, when he lost in the second round to Philipp Kohlschreiber.

Djokovic was featured in a video message to share his excitement for his return to the tournament, where he mentioned that it is his favorite Masters tournament.

"It has been five years, way too long to not be part of the Tennis Paradise tournament, one of the best tournaments in the world without a doubt. It's probably the favorite Masters tournament of so many players including myself," Djokovic said in a video.

The World No. 1 added that he cannot wait to play in front of the "best fans" on tour.

"I can't wait to come and perform once again in front of some of the best tennis fans that we have on the tour," Djokovic continued.

While reminiscing about his first title in Indian Wells in 2008 where he defeated Mardy Fish in the final, the Serb also recalled his "epic" matches against Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

"The first time I won the title in Indian Wells, it was one of the greatest titles of my career at that point. I remember I played Mardy Fish in the finals. I was fortunate to win the tournament another four times and played some epic matches in the finals against Federer and Nadal and many of the great players in that era." Djokovic added

