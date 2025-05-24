Novak Djokovic needs to do 1 thing to fight with Carlos Alcaraz & Jannik Sinner at French Open, reveals Mats Wilander

Mats Wilander recently expressed his views on Novak Djokovic's prospects of winning the 2025 French Open. The seven-time Major winner believes that the Serb's current game is not at a good level enough to contend with the likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner anymore.

Djokovic, who turned 38 this week, last triumphed at a Grand Slam tournament at the 2023 US Open. Since his Flushing Meadows title victory one and a half years ago, he has been outmatched by Alcaraz and Sinner at the Majors twice while also having struggled with his physical conditioning in 2025.

Against that background, former player-turned-analyst Mats Wilander recently analyzed Novak Djokovic's chances at this year's Roland Garros for TNT Sports. The Swede insisted that the former World No. 1 will be hard-pressed to push a prospective meeting with either Carlos Alcaraz or Jannik Sinner to five sets, as they don't play his physical brand of tennis. The 60-year-old added that the 24-time Major will likely have to "keep improving at his age" if he still wants to vie for silverware against the two youngers.

"...Against the guys that can win the tournament, [Jannik] Sinner and Alcaraz, they play so fast that it's not that physical. The points end pretty quickly," Mats Wilander said (via TNT Sports). "So I don't think that anything is a problem from Novak Djokovic, except that the game is going in a direction that's getting better and better and better, and the level is getting higher and higher."

"And that means that Novak, he can't just maintain. He actually has to keep improving at his age to be able to play with these guys."

During his analysis, Mats Wilander also emphasized the difficulty that the 38-year-old could face in playing best-of-five sets in Paris during the next fortnight.

"Novak Djokovic might get tired from winning sets, but from losing he's not" - Mats Wilander

Novak Djokovic endured two back-to-back five-set matches against Lorenzo Musetti and Francisco Cerundolo at the 2024 French Open, following which he withdrew from his last-eight match against Casper Ruud due to a right knee injury. Despite his arduous campaign on the terre battue last year, Mats Wilander believes that the 24-time Major winner will get by in long matches just fine owing to his energy conservation tactic.

"It's going to be hard to play five sets, but we have to remember that when Novak Djokovic plays five sets, he only wins three of them, so the other two, he's going to let go," Wilander said. "If he goes down a break, he's going to change the way he plays. He's going to take risks, and he's not going to get tired from losing a set. He might get tired from winning sets, but from losing, he's not. So I don't think that's an issue at all."

Seeded sixth at this year's French Open, the Serb will face USA's Mackenzie McDonald for a place in the second round of the tournament next week.

