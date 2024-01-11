Novak Djokovic next match: Defending champion's schedule at 2024 Australian Open

Novak Djokovic returns to the Australian Open in a bid to claim his record-extending 11th crown at the Happy Slam and his 25th Major title overall.

The Serb has arrived Down Under on the back of a stellar campaign last year that saw him add three Major trophies to his illustrious resume along with a record seventh ATP Finals title.

Although the 36-year-old has made a flying start to 2024 with a couple of wins at the United Cup last week, he faced a minor bump with a wrist injury-induced loss to home favorite Alex de Minaur. Having fully rested and recovered now, the defending champion is raring to go once more and dish out some delectable tennis over the course of the 15 days at the Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic's next match

The World No. 1's next match will be a first-round clash at the 2024 Australian Open against a qualifier or lucky loser, who will be determined once the qualifying rounds get over on Friday, January 12. Djokovic will begin his hunt for the title on Sunday, January 14, as per the schedule of play released by the Melbourne Slam on social media.

Novak Djokovic's schedule for Australian Open 2024

Considering Djokovic is having a Sunday start and the top half of the men's draw will be playing first, here are the possible dates for the top seed's matches throughout the tournament:

Sunday, January 14 - R1 vs Qualifier/Lucky Loser

Wednesday, January 17 – R2 vs Alexei Popyrin (Potential)

Friday, January 19 – R3 vs Andy Murray (Potential)

Sunday, January 21 – R4 vs Ben Shelton (Potential)

Tuesday, January 23 - QF vs Stefanos Tsitsipas (Potential)

Friday, January 26 - SF vs Andrey Rublev (Potential)

Sunday, January 28 - F vs Carlos Alcaraz (Potential)

Where to watch Novak Djokovic live in action at the Australian Open 2024?

Novak Djokovic with the trophy during the 2023 Australian Open Men's Champion Photocall

Viewers from the following countries can watch the Serb live during his quest for glory on these respective channels and sites:

USA - ESPN, Tennis Channel

Canada - TSN, RDS

Australia - Nine Network, Stan Sport

New Zealand - Sky

Europe - Eurosport

Latin America, Caribbean - ESPN International

India & Subcontinent - Sony Sports Network

Middle East & North Africa - beIN Sports

Sub-saharan Africa - SuperSport

Japan - WOWOW

China - CCTV Sport, iQIYI, Greatsports Media, Guangdong TV

Southeast Asia - beIN Sports

South Korea - CJ Media

Taiwan - Sportcast

American Samoa - ESPN, Tennis Channel, Digicel

Pacific Islands - Digicel.

