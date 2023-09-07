“Novak Djokovic was playing in same conditions & nothing happened” – Andrey Rublev downplays extreme heat factor at US Open

Russia's Andrey Rublev did not share compatriot Daniil Medvedev's complaints over extremely hot playing conditions at the US Open, arguing that players like Novak Djokovic were also competing in the same atmosphere without major issues.

Rublev bowed out of the tournament after losing his quarterfinal match in straight sets to Medvedev on Wednesday, September 6. The duo, however, resorted to ice packs and relatively longer breaks during their humidity-ridden match which lasted for two hours and 48 minutes, which is the average duration of a typical five-setter.

At one point in the tie, Medvedev even stated that "a player is going to die, playing in conditions like that" to the camera. Sharing thoughts on his opponent's complaint at the post-match press conference, Rublev said:

"I'm not even thinking about my health. I don't know. At this moment, these moments I'm thinking that, I don't know, I need to fight. Doesn't matter how is tough. I mean, the sport is not easy. And you need to be ready for everything that can happen."

The World No. 8 argued that Djokovic managed to win against Taylor Fritz without much trouble playing in similar conditions.

"In the end, I don't know. In the end, the best players, they prove that they are ready, and that's why they are the best. So I don't know. Yesterday Novak [Djokovic] was playing in the same conditions, and nothing happened and he was able to win still the match against really a good player, against Taylor [Fritz].

"But I feel it is really tough to beat him [Fritz] with his serve, and he [Djokovic] was able to manage it really well. So there is something about the best players, they do better or they ready better," he added.

This is Rublev's third quarterfinal finish at the Grand Slams this year. He met similar fates at the Australian Open and the Wimbledon Championships. On the other hand, Medvedev entered his second consecutive semifinal at the Majors this year. He will either play Carlos Alcaraz or Alexander Zverev for a spot in the final.

"Haircut helped a lot" - Novak Djokovic jokes about playing US Open QF in extremely hot conditions

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 US Open

On Tuesday (September 5), Novak Djokovic joked about playing against Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinal with a different "aerodynamic" haircut that helped with the hot conditions in New York.

“Yeah. Haircut helped a lot, obviously. I’m more aerodynamic today on the court. You, know, I feel like I am getting to the ball faster than I was a few days ago,” he said during his on-court interview.

The 36-year-old, however, admitted to struggling with the sweat while playing against the American. He continued:

“No. Obviously, jokes aside, I am drenched in sweat and I saw that Taylor as well changed the shirt a couple of times. (It’s) just very humid conditions. Difficult to play, but for both players it’s the same.”

The Serb is scheduled to lock horns with another American, Ben Shelton, on Friday for a spot in the US Open final.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis