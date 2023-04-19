Bosnia and Herzegovina tennis player Damir Dzumhur has revealed that his son had no clue who Serbian legend Novak Djokovic was when they posed for a photograph at the ongoing Srpska Open.

After a disappointing start to the clay swing at the Monte-Carlo Masters, Djokovic flew to Banja Luka for the inaugural Srpska Open. The Serb received a first-round bye and will commence his campaign against France's Luca Van Assche in the round of 16 on Wednesday (April 19).

Meanwhile, home-favorite Dzumhur is coming off the back of a qualifiers exit from the Estoril Open earlier this month. He will face Liam Broady in the first round.

Ahead of his campaign in Srpska, Dzumhur and his young son posed for a picture with the World No. 1. The Bosnian took to social media to share the same, stating that his son will one day realize Djokovic's legendary status.

"He [Dzumhur] has no idea who is next to him, he will know one day," Dzumhur wrote on Instagram.

Via Damir Dzumhur's Instagram stories

Djokovic and Dzumhur have faced each other on the tour thrice, with the Serb having won all three encounters. Their first meeting was at the 2018 Paris Masters, which saw the World No. 1 come out on top after Dzumhur retired midway through the second set.

The following year, the Serb claimed a 6-1, 6-2 win over the Bosnian in the Qatar Open first round. He registered yet another straight-sets win over Dzumhur at the 2020 US Open.

Novak Djokovic: I’m super excited to be in Srpska because it’s one of the best places for us Serbians

Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters

Novak Djokovic has expressed delight at arriving in Srpska for the ATP 250 tournament. He feels that Banja Luka is one of the best places for Serbian players to visit, given the love and support they receive from people.

"So I’m super excited to be here because I think it’s one of the best places for us Serbian tennis players and athletes in general to be able to perform where we have so much love and support from local people," he said during the press conference.

"The people welcome me wholeheartedly with great reception and so much love and support," he added.

Djokovic has already moved on from his upset in Monte-Carlo ever since landing in Banja Luka and imbibing the "positive energy" from fans.

"Naturally, I wasn’t satisfied with the result in Monte Carlo. But ever since I landed, I’ve felt welcomed in Banja Luka, a lot of positive energy and positive emotions," the World No. 1 stated.

The Srpska Open marks the 22-time Grand Slam champion's first tournament in Bosnia and Herzegovina on the ATP Tour.

