Novak Djokovic’s colleagues Liam Broady and John Millman have lauded the Serb for his upcoming participation at the 2023 Srpska Open.

The Srpska Open, which has been a Challenger level event organized in Banja Luka, has been upgraded to an ATP 250 tournament, starting this year. This marks the first time in history that an ATP event will be held in Bosnia-Herzegovina. As per reports, the tennis complex, including a 6000 seat stadium, has been arranged in just six months.

The change comes as a consequence of the temporary discontinuation of the ATP 250 Serbia Open – a tournament directed by Novak Djokovic’s brother Djordje, who is preparing to bid for an upgrade to an ATP 500 event. The Banja Luka tournament will be similarly directed by the Djokovic family.

Novak Djokovic, who is currently contesting the Monte-Carlo Masters, is expected to mark his presence at the inaugural ATP 250 event, which will be held from April 17-23. This news caught the eye of the Serb’s colleagues – British tennis player Liam Broady and Australian tennis player John Millman.

Broady praised the World No. 1 for his involvement in organizing the tournament as well as his participation. The athlete also recalled the 22-time Grand Slam champion’s contribution to tennis during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Let’s gooooo. I can’t wait,” Liam Broady wrote, adding, “Novak helping out again after the two 250’s and challengers he put on with money out of his own pocket in Belgrade during COVID. Unbelievable.”

Liam Broady @Liambroady . Novak helping out again after the two 250’s and challengers he put on with money out of his own pocket in Belgrade during COVID . Unbelievable Sergej Dojcinovic @sergdojc The city of Banjaluka received a brand new 6000 seat tennis arena for the new ATP 250 Srpska Open. Novak Djokovic will open the tournament, which will be one of the biggest sporting events in Bosnia’s recent history. #SrpskaOpen The city of Banjaluka received a brand new 6000 seat tennis arena for the new ATP 250 Srpska Open. Novak Djokovic will open the tournament, which will be one of the biggest sporting events in Bosnia’s recent history. #SrpskaOpen https://t.co/3ckruuPKBg Let’s gooooo I can’t wait. Novak helping out again after the two 250’s and challengers he put on with money out of his own pocket in Belgrade during COVID. Unbelievable twitter.com/sergdojc/statu… Let’s gooooo I can’t wait 😍. Novak helping out again after the two 250’s and challengers he put on with money out of his own pocket in Belgrade during COVID 👀. Unbelievable twitter.com/sergdojc/statu…

“This is very true,” John Millman said, echoing the Brit’s views.

Other players registered to participate in the ATP 250 tournament include Serbia Open defending champion Andrey Rublev, Borna Coric, Miomir Kecmanovic and Jiri Lehecka.

"Roland-Garros is an ultimate goal" – Novak Djokovic declares his 2023 clay swing vision

Novak Djokovic was the 2021 French Open champion

Novak Djokovic is currently competing at the Monte-Carlo Masters, his first event since the Dubai Tennis Championships in February. The Serb is through to the Round of 16 and is gearing up for a clash with Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti.

However, speaking about his ultimate goal during the clay swing, the World No. 1 declared that he is aiming for a 23rd Grand Slam and a third title at the French Open.

"I have to say, it’s in the back of my mind, as an ultimate goal on clay, I really want to be able to build my form so I can peak in Paris," he said during a recent interview.

"It’s still a long way. The clay-court season is quite long, you have pretty much every week some strong events and tournaments," he admitted, adding, "Hopefully, I can start the clay season here [at the Monte-Carlo Masters] in a positive way. I’m mainly focused on what I can deliver here and then of course moving into different weeks. But of course, Roland-Garros is an ultimate goal."

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes