Former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev recently weighed in on the surprising reunion of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal aboard a plane ahead of the Sunshine Double.

Nadal, making his return to competitive tennis following a brief hiatus due to a minor hip injury sustained during the 2024 Brisbane International, has selected the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells as his comeback stage. Djokovic, likewise, is slated to participate in the tournament, scheduled to run from March 6-17.

Coincidentally, the pair happened to be on the same flight to the USA and crossed paths and took a selfie together. Djokovic later shared the photo on his Instagram account with the following caption:

"Great company on the way to USA."

Daniil Medvedev said of the legendary duo's reunion:

"Yes, I saw it a little bit," Medvedev said. "First of all, I was surprised, 'Where are they going so early? Indian Wells?' So that was my first question, 'Why so early?' But it's fine. I guess they didn't for sure talk to each other before to choose the same flight. So, I was it was a surprise for them."

"When you see another tennis player like this in a plane, it's a good surprise, especially them who have been rivals for like 20 years. So, it's just a fun picture. But, that shows how the tennis tour is."

"We're fine. You see another player in the plane, you just laugh about it, you take a picture and maybe they talked a little and then you forget about it. They go Indian Wells and prepare their way. That's how tennis tour is, friendly and easygoing."

