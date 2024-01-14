Novak Djokovic reacts sarcastically to a hilarious meme featuring him and Taylor Swift, says “exactly the same vibes”

Novak Djokovic recently shared a meme featuring him and American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift. Djokovic showed his funny side by giving a sarcastic reaction to the comparison.

The meme was initially shared by the US Open social media handle and garnered the World No. 1's attention due to the uncanny comparison between him and Swift. Taylor Swift's picture is from an NFL match between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins, where she was pictured wearing a white beanie while Djokovic was pictured wearing a white towel around his head, resembling a cap.

Djokovic responded to the meme by sharing it on his Instagram story and sarcastically mentioning how both pictures had the same vibes. However, while Swift wore a cap because it was very cold, Djokovic, in stark contrast, was using his towel to cool down after playing in hot conditions.

"Exactly the same vibes," responded Djokovic along with a laughing and winking emoji.

Novak Djokovic moves into the second round at the 2024 Australian Open

Novak Djokovic at the 2024 Australian Open

The 10-time Australian Open champion defeated 18-year-old Croatian Dino Prizmic 6-2, 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4 in an enthralling contest that has now become the longest first-round match of the Serb's Grand Slam career.

Djokovic won the first set with ease. However, in the second set, Prizmic pushed the World No. 1 and took the set to a tie-break, ultimately winning it. The World No. 1 raised his level in the third and fourth sets to carve out a victory.

The win in the first round means that the Serb continued his winning streak at the Australian Open dating back to 2018 when he lost to Chung Hyeon in the fourth round.

Djokovic is chasing his 25th career Grand Slam title. Should he win at Melbourne Park, the Serb would go past Margaret Court's record of 24 career Slams. The World No. 1 is also chasing a record 11th title in Melbourne, which would tie him with Court (11 Australian Open titles).

Djokovic is also looking for his 99th career title, which would put him just 10 shy of matching Jimmy Connors' record of 109 titles. The Serb is also tied with Roger Federer, having a record 71 titles on hard courts.

A title at Melbourne Park would also help launch Novak Djokovic's bid for the Golden Slam, for which the World No. 1 has already made his ambitions clear.

