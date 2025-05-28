Novak Djokovic reveals why his 'concerns' about winning 25th Slam have been dispelled amid French Open campaign

Novak Djokovic says he is ready to fight for an all-time record 25th Major title after an impressive start to his 2025 French Open campaign. The Serb registered a relatively straightforward 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 first-round win over Mackenzie McDonald at Roland Garros. However, things weren't quite smooth sailing for the former No. 1 coming into the prestigious claycourt Major.

Ad

After suffering shocking losses in his opening matches at the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Madrid Open, the ATP No. 6 chose to withdraw from the Italian Open. To prepare for Roland Garros, the Serb accepted a wildcard entry into the main draw of the ATP 250-level Geneva Open. Here, he bounced back and captured his 100th singles title.

Following his straight-set win over McDonald in Paris, Novak Djokovic laid bare how his title triumph in Geneva significantly boosted his confidence. He also admitted that his poor run of form earlier on was a source of concern for him.

Ad

Trending

"I actually was considering winning a 25th Grand Slam before so it hasn't changed much, but it's true that after the Geneva title I feel more confident. I feel more positive about my level of play because I had a lot of concerns," the 24-time Grand Slam champion said.

"But now, after Geneva, I feel better, I still have a lot of ambitions, I still have high objectives. I would like to maintain this high level, this dedication hopefully to reach the best possible result," he added.

Ad

The Serb's recent resurgence has coincided with a major reshuffle in his coaching setup. He had roped in former rival Andy Murray as his coach ahead of the 2025 tennis season. However, in the buildup to the Geneva Open, he announced that the Brit would no longer be coaching him due to results not being up to their collective expectations. Later, he appointed familiar faces in Dusan Vemic and Boris Bosnjakovic as his new coaches.

Ad

The Serb and the Brit came together again at the 2025 French Open for Rafael Nadal's emotional tribute ceremony. Later, the 24-time Major winner revealed how Murray cheekily congratulated him on his success in Geneva.

"Andy Murray was joking" - Novak Djokovic on Brit playfully congratulating him at French Open over Geneva title triumph

From left to right: Andy Murray, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic during the Spaniard's tribute ceremony at the 2025 French Open (Source: Getty)

On the first day of main draw matches at the 2025 French Open, a tribute ceremony was held in honor of record 14-time Roland Garros champion Rafael Nadal. Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray both attended the ceremony, and later, the Serb revealed how Murray congratulated him on winning the Geneva Open.

Ad

"In terms of the joke about the tournament, yeah, he did congratulate me, and he said ‘now that you have a proper coach, you're winning tournaments’. I don't know. I didn't take that as a joke. I mean, yeah, of course he was joking, but I think I have said enough, but I will say it again: Andy is just an amazing person," the former No. 1 said.

Up next for Djokovic is a second-round clash against home hope Corentin Moutet. It will mark the pair's third meeting, with the Serb having won the previous two, both in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipto Pati Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.



Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!



Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.



Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling. Know More

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis