Novak Djokovic has revealed that he had serious doubts over his 2023 Australian Open participation in the build-up to the tournament, owing to a hamstring injury that has increasingly bothered him three matches into the tournament. The nine-time champion, often defiant in the face of adversity on the court, said that he believed his participation in his most successful Grand Slam "wouldn't be possible" at one stage.

Djokovic has worn heavy strapping on his left thigh in all of his matches so far. While the injury did not seem to trouble him during an easy first-round win over Roberto Carballes Baena, the worrying signs have been quite apparent in his second and third-round matches, particularly on Saturday against Grigor Dimitrov.

He displayed his gritty best despite struggling with his movements during a few stages of the match, beating the 27th seed 7-6(7), 6-3, 6-4 in a little over three hours on Saturday evening.

Shedding light on his injury shortly after the match, Djokovic revealed he almost missed the Australian Open altogether. Having said that, he seemed ready to endure the pain some more.

"It is what it is. It's kind of a circumstances that you have to accept," Novak Djokovic said in a press conference after the win over Dimitrov.

"I'm just very grateful that I'm actually able to play. The way it looked just before the tournament started, I thought that it wouldn't be possible. I'm still here and still holding on."

The 35-year-old also explained his experience with managing the left hamstring injury during each of his matches, calling it a "roller coaster." He feels a sudden emergence of pain every now and then during matches, further highlighting the importance of painkillers and hot cream, among other things, in enabling him to endure the pain.

His fitness is at its best at the start of the match. In his three matches so far, Djokovic has ensured he applies the most pressure on his opponent's game from the very beginning.

"Well, it kind of always starts well in last few matches, including this one, and then some movement happens and then it gets worse," the Serbian superstar explained.

"Yeah, pills kick in, some hot cream and stuff. That works for a little bit, then it doesn't, then works again. It's really a roller coaster, honestly."

The injury has rendered Djokovic quite spent, both mentally and physically, less than halfway into the tournament.

"It requires a lot of energy that is being spent from my side mentally and physically, as well, to deal with the match with my opponent and also with not ideal physical state," he admitted.

"I hope and have faith for the best" - Novak Djokovic looks forward to second week of Australian Open 2023

Novak Djokovic celebrates during his 2023 Australian Open 3rd round match.

Novak Djokovic also opened up about his decision to eventually compete in the 2023 Australian Open, as he did not want to withdraw without giving himself a chance on the court. While he reiterated that his struggles have intensified with each successive match, the 21-time Major champion has managed to turn on his survival instincts and aims to keep doing the same.

The Serb also declared that he has faith in better days ahead as he goes deeper into the tournament.

"I did not want to pull out for the tournament because I wanted to see how it's going to feel on the court," Djokovic revealed.

"I managed to, as I said, survive and kind of pull it through. I'll take it match by match. I don't know what awaits, but I do hope and I have faith for the best," he further said.

The Belgrade native next faces home hope and 22nd seed Alex de Minaur in the fourth-round on Monday. He would certainly welcome the fact that the match is potentially set to be held in the night session, giving him more time to rest and recover, and play under familiar conditions as he has played all his matches so far in the night session.

