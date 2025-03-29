  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Novak Djokovic
  Novak Djokovic reveals rating Lionel Messi's son gave him for Miami Open SF performance

Novak Djokovic reveals rating Lionel Messi's son gave him for Miami Open SF performance

By Shivom Krishnan
Modified Mar 29, 2025 14:30 GMT
Novak Djokovic reveals rating he received from Lionel Messi
Novak Djokovic reveals rating he received from Lionel Messi's son (Source - GETTY)

Novak Djokovic revealed the rating he received from Lionel Messi's son for his performance in the semifinal of the 2025 Miami Open. The Serb decimated the 14th seed, Grigor Dimitrov 6-2, 6-3 in just an hour and 10 minutes to reach the 60th Masters 1000 final of his illustrious career.

Watching one of the greatest tennis players of all time in action was one of the greatest soccer players of all time, Lionel Messi, who attended the match with his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and his children. He also met up with the Serb after the match and clicked photos with him and Juan Martin del Potro. Speaking about the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's presence, Djokovic said,

"Obviously thrilled, have him, his whole family. I did see him after the match. He came by the locker room, so we spent some time talking and exchanged gifts." (at 6:56)
He then revealed how one of Messi's sons graded his performance out of 10 and also demanded a perfect performance from him in the final. The 37-year-old also added he was touched by the Argentinian bringing his whole family to watch him play:

"I was rated by one of his sons today as eight out of 10, which is pretty good. But, with a serious face, he told me that I have to make 10 out of 10 next match, so I have quite a bit of pressure from Messi's son there."
"We joked around, and it was nice to meet with his whole family, very touching moment for me because it's one thing that he comes, but bringing his whole family, his kids, his wife, as a young father myself, I know what that means. It's different when you bring the whole family."

The two men also exchanged gifts with each other.

Djokovic also said playing in front of Messi was a huge honor.

"Lionel Messi's impact on the world of sport in the last 20 years has been immense" - Novak Djokovic

TENNIS: MAR 28 Miami Open - Source: Getty
TENNIS: MAR 28 Miami Open - Source: Getty

Continuing his thoughts during the post-match press conference, Novak Djokovic also lauded Lionel Messi, the professional athlete, for his impact on the world of sports. He also quipped that having the Argentinian watch him play added some pressure on him:

"It's a huge honor. I mean, he's such a great athlete, not just a football player, and his impact on the world of sport in the last 20 years has been immense. To have him watch me live obviously brings me great joy and excitement, and also a bit of pressure, to be honest."
Novak Djokovic will look to win his record-extending 41st Masters 1000 title and the 100th title of his career at the Miami Open, where he will face Jakub Mensik, a man who looked up to the Serb growing up.

Edited by Mitali
