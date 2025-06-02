Novak Djokovic reveals real reason why he chose to play in Geneva week before French Open & why it helped him

Novak Djokovic, who is currently on an encouraging run at the 2025 French Open, spoke up about his much-discussed participation at the Geneva Open in the buildup to the clay Major. The Serb had featured at the ATP 250 event in Switzerland after disastrous early exits at the significantly more prestigious Monte-Carlo Masters and Madrid Open.

Ad

On his rest day ahead of his fourth-round clash in Paris against Cameron Norrie, Djokovic joined the TNT Sports panel covering this year's French Open. British former WTA star Laura Robson asked the former No. 1 about his 100th career singles title triumph at Geneva, which came about a day before the commencement of main draw matches at Roland Garros.

According to Novak Djokovic, he made the decision to play at the Geneva Open as a wildcard after discussions with his team. He won the final of the ATP 250 tournament 5-7, 7-6(2), 7-6(2) against the big-serving Hubert Hurkacz. The 24-time Major champion also laid bare how his triumphant campaign in Geneva helped him rediscover his confidence following his disappointments in Monte Carlo and Madrid.

Ad

Trending

"I needed a tournament before Roland Garros, before I come to the clay of Roland Garros, and I decided with my team to play Geneva. And I think it was a good decision because, just winning several matches in a row and then I ended up winning a tournament getting a historic 100th title, which is amazing," the Serb told TNT Sports.

Ad

"But it was also, you know, mostly for me, to really regain my confidence and feel good about my level before I come to Paris," he added.

Ad

At the time of writing, Djokovic is playing his fourth-round match at Roland Garros against Norrie. If the Serb manages to overcome the Brit's threat, he will go on to face last year's runner-up Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals.

Novak Djokovic on collision course with Alexander Zverev at French Open

Alexander Zverev in action at the 2025 French Open (Source: Getty)

Alexander Zverev secured progress to the quarterfinals of the 2025 French Open after his fourth-round opponent Tallon Griekspoor retired mid-match. A potential thriller is on the cards if Novak Djokovic manages to defeat Cameron Norrie, as an imminent showdown with the German would then become a reality.

Ad

The Serb and Zverev have locked horns on 13 previous occasions, with the former leading the pair's head-to-head 8-5. The last time they played each other was in the semifinals of this year's Australian Open. Here, the 24-time Grand Slam winner retired mid-match with an injury. Zverev would eventually go on to lose the final to reigning No. 1 Jannik Sinner.

The German also had to settle for second-best in the final of last year's French Open, as Carlos Alcaraz registered a comeback victory against him in five sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipto Pati Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.



Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!



Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.



Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling. Know More

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis