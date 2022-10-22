"Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal; Stephen Curry" - Casper Ruud shares tidbits about himself during Q&A session with fans

Casper Ruud is set to compete in the Swiss Indoors Basel, which kicks off on Monday.

Ruud was on his way to the city when he got stuck in traffic, giving him time to engage in a Q&A session with fans on Twitter.

Ruud generously replied to his supporters' questions, which revolved mostly around his favorite activities — movies, television shows, Netflix series, music, and even his favorite type of cheese and berries.

Casper Ruud @CasperRuud98 I’m on my way to Basel, but stuck in a traffic jam.. shall we do a Q&A? I’m ready for some questions before the traffic clears I’m on my way to Basel, but stuck in a traffic jam.. shall we do a Q&A? I’m ready for some questions before the traffic clears😁 https://t.co/27rhMiqhYE

Naturally, queries about tennis were raised. Asked about the toughest opponents he has faced on the tour, the World No. 3 named the Big 3 of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

"Who’s the hardest oppenents you’ve faced on the tour?" asked a fan.

"Novak (Djokovic), Rafa (Nadal) and Roger (Federer)," replied Casper Ruud.

Ruud has not won a single match against either Djokovic, Nadal or Federer.

The Norwegian, who rose to a career-best No. 2 ranking last month, is 0-3 against Djokovic after losing to the Serb in the 2020 and 2022 editions of the Italian Open and in last year's season-ending ATP Finals.

Ruud is likewise winless against the now retired Federer. He bowed to the Swiss Maestro in their sole meeting at Roland Garros in 2019.

He most recently dueled against Nadal in their first career meeting in the Roland Garros final, where the Spaniard eventually copped his record-extending 14th title in the event last June.

Outside of tennis, Ruud was asked who his favorite athlete is. The Norwegian revealed that it was two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Steph Curry.

"Favourite athlete from other sport than tennis?" asked a supporter.

"Steph Curry," answered Casper Ruud.

Ruud also shared his love for golf, listing the sport as his favorite thing to do apart from tennis, and cited Liverpool as his favorite football club and the National Hockey League as his chosen sport to watch live outside tennis.

"Love watching him play!" - Casper Ruud on Antwerp semifinalist Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem (left) and Casper Ruud (right) after their third-round match at the 2020 French Open

Casper Ruud also expressed his joy at witnessing injury-hit Dominic Thiem display his brand of tennis on the courts again.

The 2020 US Open champion Thiem beat top seed and World No. 11 Hubert Hurkacz in a thrilling come-from-behind win in Antwerp to notch his biggest win since beating Novak Djokovic in the ATP Finals two years ago.

Working his way back up since returning from a wrist injury last March, Thiem's turnaround against Hurkacz propelled him to his third semifinal of the year.

Thiem's comeback was among the questions raised in Ruud's Q&A session with fans on Twitter, to which the Norwegian responded:

"Love watching him play!"

Thiem also reached the last four in Gstaad last July and in last week's Gijon Open, where he lost to Andrey Rublev.

The former World No. 3 started the year playing in a Challenger event in Marbella, Spain, last March after a nine-month layoff due to a wrist injury.

Thiem also played in two more Challenger events this year in Austria and France as he tried to work his way back into form. He dropped to as low as No. 352 last June but has since risen to 132nd.

