Novak Djokovic's 83 match wins at French Open are the most he has won at a Grand Slam

Novak Djokovic set an impressive personal record at the French Open with a straight-set second round win over Alex Molcan on Wednesday. The World No. 1 has now won more matches at Roland Garros than at any other Grand Slam, Interestingly, he has won the fewest titles at the event (2) in comparison to the three other Slams.
Djokovic's 6-2, 6-3, 7-6(4) victory over Molcan was his 83rd win at Roland Garros. The Serbian superstar has won 82 matches at the Australian Open, where he has bagged the title a record nine times. Djokovic has won 81 matches at the US Open and 79 at Wimbledon. He is a six-time champion at Wimbledon and has won three titles at the US Open.
The French Open has historically been Djokovic's toughest event to conquer, mainly because of his great rival Rafael Nadal. The Serb has won the tournament twice, though, in 2016 and 2021, beating his great rival last year in the semis. In the process, he became the only player to beat the 13-time champion twice at Roland Garros. The pair is slated to meet in the quarterfinals this year.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion needs two more wins to usurp Jimmy Connors (84, Wimbledon) for sole sixth place in the list of most match wins at a single Major. Nadal leads the list with 106 wins at Roland Garros (after his first round win this year). The next two slots are occupied by Roger Federer, who has won 105 matches at Wimbledon and 102 at the Australian Open.
How did Novak Djokovic fare in his 2022 French Open match against Alex Molcan?
Novak Djokovic picked up from where he left off two days ago. He served impeccably against Molcan in the opening set, not conceding a break point.
The top seed produced a very high winning percentage (93%) on his first serve. He also smashed seven winners and produced just four unforced errors, breaking Molcan's serve twice to win the opener 6-2.
It was a similar story in the second. Djokovic needed a solitary break of serve to take the set 6-3, hitting as many as 15 winners and conceding just six unforced errors.
Molcan showed more fight in the third set, which went to a tiebreak, but the World No. 1 was up to the task. The Serb took it 7-4, finishing with an incredible 79% points won on first serve and hitting 40 winners in the match.
It was an unusual situation for Novak Djokovic, as his former long-term coach Marian Vajda was in the other camp. However, he was hardly affected by that as he set up a third round meeting with Aljaz Bedene.