Novak Djokovic's compatriot Laslo Djere involved in strange exchange as he gives curt response about Serb's future

Novak Djokovic's competitor, Laslo Djere, had a curt response when asked about his compatriot's future at this week's Chile Open. The two last faced off at the 2024 US Open.

Djokovic competed at the Qatar Open earlier this month, where he played in the men's doubles with Fernando Verdasco. However, they couldn't advance further than the second round, losing to Henry Patten and Harri Heliovaara, 7-5, 6-4. This match marked the last tournament of Verdasco's career as he has retired from the sport.

Djokovic also competed in the singles, where he exited in the first round itself against Matteo Berrettini. On the other hand, Djere is currently competing at the Chile Open and advanced to the second round after besting Iganacio Buse in the first round, 6-3, 6-4.

During the press conference of this tournament, the Serbian was asked about Djokovic's future possibilities of winning a Grand Slam. The reporter, talking about the two being very close, asked:

"As a Serbian and as someone that's been very close to Novak Djokovic during your whole career, what do you think he has left in the tank? Do you think he can win another Grand Slam?"

Djere, with a seemingly uncanny expression, gave a strange reply, saying:

"I don't know."

Earlier this month, Djokovic revealed the reasons behind not retiring yet.

Novak Djokovic opens up about the reason for not retiring yet

Serbian tennis player, Novak Djokovic - Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic recently sat for a conversation with Vijesti, where he revealed the reasons behind not retiring yet. He stated that his main reason for not quitting the sport was his love for it and also said that it has always helped him improve his personality:

"It is mainly because of the love for tennis, for the sport. Secondly, there is also the fact that I think that through tennis I develop the most as a person, as strange as it may sound, but on the tennis court during a match I go through a million emotions - some of the most beautiful, some of the worst, and doubts, and criticism, and ecstasy, pleasure, anger, anger, everything else...

And in those few hours, I sometimes even embarrass myself for what I am going through and how I behave, on the other hand, what thoughts appear to me."

Djokovic added:

"In any case, I am proud that I can go through it all in a humane and sporting way and lend a hand to my opponent, regardless of whether he won or lost. I think that these are the values that sport sends and that is why people identify with athletes. Especially in an individual sport, where you have to beat yourself first to beat the one across the net."

Djokovic started his 2025 season by competing at the Brisbane International, where he could only reach the third round. He was defeated by Reilly Opelka 7-6(8), 6-3.

