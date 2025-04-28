Novak Djokovic's GOAT status defended by US Congresswoman in strongly-worded message after Madrid Open heartbreak

Novak Djokovic's name extends way beyond the boundaries of tennis, as US representative Claudia Tenney proved with her statement. The 64-year-old expressed her admiration for the 24-time Grand Slam champion, mentioning how he rules the era according to her. She also stepped into the GOAT debate, placing the Serb in the topmost position.

Born on February 4, 1961, in New Hartford, New York, Tenney is a Republican US representative serving New York's 24th congressional district. She represented the 22nd district from 2017–2019 and 2021–2023 by winning elections in 2016, 2020, and 2022. Tenney is also known to be a staunch ally of President Donald Trump, as she is often seen endorsing him in speeches.

Just hours after Novak Djokovic's unexpected defeat against Matteo Arnaldi at the Madrid Open, social media platforms started buzzing with discussions on his potential. One of the posts asked fans if they still believed in the Serb and his dominance. Among other fans who showcased notable support was the US representative Claudia Tenney.

"@DjokerNole doesn’t have to prove anything more to me. He’s already the greatest tennis player of all time and in my opinion, the best professional athlete of all time," she wrote on X.

Novak Djokovic has shown a dip in performance. The Serbian star appeared to be off track after losing the Miami Open final to Jakub Mensik. His results in both Monte Carlo and Madrid have been disappointing, as he failed to move past the opening rivals.

Novak Djokovic struggles between his desire to play and the "new reality"

Novak Djokovic at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Five - Source: Getty

Disappointment was apparent in Novak Djokovic's speech after his unexpected opening-round exit in Madrid. The Serb couldn't help but admit that his performance levels have taken a dip in the past few months. He also admitted that losing to the Italian opponent was a deserved win for him.

"I lost to a better player. I've had a few of these this year where I lose in the first round, unfortunately. [It's a] kind of new reality for me, I have to say. You know, trying to win a match or two, not really thinking about getting far in the tournament," he said, in a post-match on-court interview.

Djokovic further added that the feeling was completely different from the confidence he has carried for more than a decade.

"It's a completely different feeling from what I had in 20-plus years of professional tennis, so it's kind of a challenge for me mentally to really face these kind of sensations on the court, going out early now regularly in the tournaments," he added.

After the disappointment in Madrid, Djokovic is expected to join Jannik Sinner at the upcoming Masters 1000 event in Italy. The Serb is chasing his 100th tour-level title after the historic victory at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

