Former Serena Williams coach Patrick Mouratoglou believes Novak Djokovic's Monte-Carlo Masters loss is not worrying regarding his chances at the upcoming French Open.

The Serb recently competed in the Monte-Carlo Masters, defeating Ivan Gakhov to reach the round of 16. His run, however, was cut short by the Italian tennis sensation Lorenzo Musetti.

Musetti overcame a set and a break deficit to defeat the top seed 4-6, 7-5, 6-4. It was a dramatic match, with both men receiving code violations and an hour-long rain delay at the start of the final set.

In a recent interview with Eurosport, Patrick Mouratoglou talked about Novak Djokovic's loss at the Monte-Carlo Masters. He believes that the Serb's chances at the upcoming French Open are not affected by this loss.

Mouratoglou mentioned that Djokovic went through the same thing last year and still produced some of his best tennis at Roland Garros. He reached the quarterfinals before losing to eventual champion Rafael Nadal.

"I'm not worried about him. He did the same thing last year, he went through it in Monte-Carlo. I think it's costing him, these long periods without a match, when everyone else is confident," Mouratoglou said.

The famous coach went on to say that going to training every day was difficult for the Serb because he knew there would be no tournaments in the next two months.

"He's just coming in. He doesn't have a reference. And even in terms of motivation, I'm not in his pocket. I don't know how he trains. But I know that when you know that you don't have a tournament for two months, going to train every day is not easy," Mouratoglou added.

The Frenchman went on to say that there is no doubt that Djokovic will perform well at Grand Slam tournaments. The only danger right now is that the younger generation of players is progressing at a rapid pace.

He also blamed the 22-time Grand Slam winner's current form on his absence from Indian Wells and Miami.

"The recovery is not easy. I have no doubt about his level of play in the Grand Slams. After that, the only danger is that the young players are progressing more and more. His current level of play is mainly the consequence of his absence in Indian Wells and Miami," he said.

What is next for Novak Djokovic?

Novak Djokovic pictured at the 2023 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters - Day Five

Novak Djokovic will next play in the 2023 Srpska Open where his brother Djordje is the tournament director. The tournament is scheduled to run from April 17 to April 23.

Top-seeded Djokovic will start his campaign in the tournament against the winner of the match between Luca Van Assche and three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes